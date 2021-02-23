The Theatermakers Studio Presents Author Jill Chamberlain's 'Nutshell Technique' Workshop, March 10

The TheaterMakers Studio, the online certification training program and community for theater makers, announces the launch of "The Nutshell Technique: Crack the Secret to Great Stories" workshop taught by Jill Chamberlain. The 2-hour workshop will be held virtually on March 10th from 7-9pm ET.

In this information-packed class, Jill will walk through the Nutshell Technique, the method she created to visually demonstrate to writers the difference and to show them how to transform mere situations into surprising and satisfying stories.

Participants will receive handouts containing the Nutshell Technique schematic and will walk away with everything they need to know in order to use the Nutshell Technique to help them with their writing. Appropriate for all levels of writers, from newbies to seasoned professionals. The Nutshell Technique can be used with film screenplays, television scripts, musicals, plays, novels, you name it! Use it anytime you want to ensure that you are telling a story and not merely presenting a situation.

Jill Chamberlain is the founder of The Screenplay Workshop with Jill Chamberlain where she has helped thousands of writers with their scripts. Her book, The Nutshell Technique: Crack the Secret to Successful Screenwriting (University of Texas Press), is one of the highest rated screenwriting books on Amazon, out of over 5,000 books on the subject. It's considered the go-to manual many professionals swear by and is on the syllabus for film schools across the world including the acclaimed screenwriting program at Columbia University. Jill has fixed and fine tuned scripts for major Hollywood studios, A-list screenwriters, television showrunners, award-winning independent filmmakers and many spec script writers. Find out more and connect with her at jillchamberlain.com.

The TheaterMakers Studio was founded by Tony Award-winning Producer, Ken Davenport.

To Register for The Nutshell Technique: Crack the Secret to Great Stories Workshop on March 10th, visit https://www.thetheatermakersstudio.com/nutshell-technique.