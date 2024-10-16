The Tank Reveals Spring 2025 Core Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tank will has revealed their Spring 2025 Core Productions. The spring season will begin in January with Peregrination, a co-production with Dutch Kills Theater devised by Megan Campisi, Julia Cavagna, Jay Dunn, Blake Habermann, Joan Hofmeyr, Brendan McMahon, and Malcolm Opoku and directed by Brendan McMahon. In February The Tank will present Touch by Lori Goodman and directed by Janice L. Goldberg. March will bring Deadclass, Ohio, devised by The Goat Exchange (Chloe Claudel, Mitchell Polonsky, & Eliya Smith) with original text by Eliya Smith and directed by Mitchell Polonsky and Chloe Claudel, which was previously scheduled to run in November 2024, and birthday birthday birthday by Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd and directed by Will Steinberger. The Tank will round out their spring season in April with Astronauts Wanted by Heloise Wilson and directed by Saki Kawamura, and Lobster by Kallan Dana and directed by Hanna Yurfest.



“As we move into a new calendar year, The Tank is excited to present work that speaks to the current moment. These pieces respond to our world in ways that are unexpected, exciting, and wholly unique,” said Johnny G. Lloyd, Director of Artistic Development.



Adds Meghan Finn, Artistic Director, “"This Spring Season includes a slew of up-and-comers who we'll all be talking about in five years, and more than one stellar talent that we should all know well by now for their unique and visionary approach to their craft. Tank audiences are in for a treat."



All performances will take place at The Tank (312 West 36th Street) and more information is available at thetanknyc.org/20242025.



Casting and additional creative team members, plus onsale dates, will be announced at a later date.



The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank’s mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. The Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.



Details on the Spring 2025 season:



PEREGRINATION

A Masked Show About People and Borders

Co-produced by Dutch Kills Theater and Long Story Short

Performed by Megan Campisi, Julia Cavagna, Jay Dunn, Blake Habermann, Malcolm Opoku, and Angela Parra

Outside Eye is Brendan McMahon

Original Sound Design and Live Sound Performance by Joan Hofmeyr

Performances begin January 9, 2025

Limited run through January 26, 2025

The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater



Peregrination: noun /ˌpɛrɪgrəˈneɪʃən/

A long journey or period of wandering, especially in foreign lands; from the Latin: peregrinus, meaning “foreigner.”



Peregrination is a wordless play with original music and sound design exploring journeys of displacement and migration. It is drawn from interviews with displaced people and personal stories of our international performance collective and performed in masks. Peregrination uses the poetic, metaphoric language of the masks to explore shared experiences of journeys across borders.



TOUCH

A New Comedy

By Lori Goodman

Directed by Janice L. Goldberg

Performances begin February 20, 2025

Limited run through March 16, 2025

The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater



Now in Florida, Betty, a widow, is having a difficult time adjusting to life without her husband. She's driving her son crazy as she dips her toe into online dating. Bob, a widower, also a Florida transplant, gets a call from his recently divorced daughter: she's coming to visit. They are too much alike to help each other. With poignancy, pathos, and humor, a cast of seven travels the vicissitudes of navigating life after loss, reaching across the generational divide, getting older, and just being human.



Eric Nightengale is the Sound and Lighting Designer and Paul Boyd is the Prop and Set Designer.



DEADCLASS, OHIO

Devised by The Goat Exchange

Original text by Eliya Smith (Grief Camp, Atlantic Theater Company)

Directed by Mitchell Polonsky and Chloe Claudel

Performances begin March 4, 2025

Limited run through March 23, 2025

The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater



you’re never home

how are you?

i hope you’re staying far away from places if anybody knows what’s safe

what isn’t safe

we had a little scary ice storm

i wonder if you had any of it

felt like someone was breaking windows

but no windows were broken

thank god

it was an ice storm

hello?

oh maybe she hung up?

hello?



Loosely inspired by Tadeusz Kantor’s masterpiece The Dead Class and assembled from original text, recycled memories, family secrets, old photos, live violin score, and verbatim fragments of rediscovered memoirs and voicemails, Deadclass, Ohio is a seance for the living and a love song for the dead.



Deadclass, Ohio was previously scheduled to run at The Tank in November 2024.



birthday birthday birthday

By Johnny G. Lloyd (Patience, Second Stage Theater)

Directed by Will Steinberger (The Berlin Diaries, Pool Plays)

Performances begin March 27, 2025

Limited run through April 19, 2025

The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater



Marissa and Clark are best friends who share a birthday. Marissa and Clark are best friends who share a birthday party. And Marissa and Clark plan on doing anything in their power to share that birthday party for the rest of their lives - and then some.. A multi-decade romp through race, class, and time, birthday birthday birthday is about who we choose, how we change, and what it takes to remember it all.



ASTRONAUTS WANTED

By Heloise Wilson (Democra, Fault Line Theatre)

Directed by Saki Kawamura

Performances begin April 4, 2025

Limited run through April 27, 2025

The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater



Inspired by the Mars One Project, which aimed to send the first human beings to Mars, Astronauts Wanted mixes projections and physical theatre. The piece is based on real-life interviews with the Mars One project participants and in collaboration with the scientific community. Three volunteers, Sol, Sorcha and Tallulah are on their way to Mars. Playing with their fate, they push the boundaries of their own humanity and look deep within as they embark on a no-return mission.



Suzu Sakai is the Set Designer, Bentley Heydt is the Lighting Designer, and Chase Kniffen is the Projection and Sound Designer.



LOBSTER

By Kallan Dana (Racecar Racecar Racecar, The Hearth)

Directed by Hanna Yurfest

Co-Produced by Emma Richmond and Needy Lover

Performances begin April 24, 2025

Limited run through May 18, 2025

The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater



Nora loves Patti Smith. Nora is Patti Smith. Nora is stoned out of her mind in the Chelsea Hotel, no, the Chelsea Hotel is her mind, actually, the Chelsea Hotel is an out-of-use portable classroom in the Pacific Northwest, but that portable is a breeding ground for lobsters young women.



Comments