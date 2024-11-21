The Tank Presents TESTING2, Created By Soomi Kim And Laura Peterson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tank will present Testing2, a new performance piece created by Soomi Kim (Body Through Which The Dream Flows), choreographed by Laura Peterson (Co-Founder, Open Arts Studio, Laura Peterson Choreography) and Kim, and performed by Kim and Peterson. Testing2 will begin performances on December 5 for a limited run through December 15, 2024 at The Tank's 56 Seat Theater (312 West 36th Street).

In Testing², theatre maker Soomi Kim and choreographer Laura Peterson weave together snippets of epic rants, meltdowns, meanderings, musings, tantrums and other sound bites from recording sessions and bootlegged recordings of famous musicians. Peterson and Kim toggle the lines between the ridiculous, the profound moments of brilliance, and the absurd spaces in between.

Testing2 was first developed in 2014 at the Mabou Mines Artist in Residence Program, led by Sharon Fogarty, JoAnne Akalaitis and David Neumann. In June 2022, it underwent further development through Dixon Place's “Fast Forward” Dance series with Zoe Stewart.

Testing2 will feature Scenic Design by LP500, Lighting Design by Lucrecia Briceno (Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)) and Emmanuel Delgado (I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings), and Sound Design by Adam Rogers and Soomi Kim. Monica Athenas (The Bad in Each Other) is the Production Stage Manager.

For tickets and more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org.

Comments