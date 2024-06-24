The Tank Announces Fall 2024 Core Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The Tank has announced their Fall 2024 Core Productions.

The fall season will include Vile Isle by Justin Halle and directed by Spencer Whale; Sunset, Eclipsed by Seagulls by Deniz Khateri; Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie by Ethan Crystal & Garrett Poladian and directed by Patrick Swailes Caldwell; Deadclass, Ohio by Goat Exchange; and Testing2 by Soomi Kim.

The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank's mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

“Our Fall 2024 season features the work that's Up Next in the American Theater. Political drama to puppet parody, queer imagination to multidisciplinary pastiche, and everything in between; these shows will expand your horizons and leave you laughing and crying – often at the same time. When these artists become industry leaders, you'll be able to say you saw them here first at The Tank,” Said Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd.

Adds Artistic Director Meghan Finn, “When we did an open call for season projects we got 263 submissions. This points to a dire need for more stages to showcase the best and brightest up-and-coming artists in the city. We have hand-picked these shows and can't wait to share them with New York.”

Tickets for all performances are on sale now and will take place at The Tank (312 West 36th Street), For tickets and more information, visit www.thetanknyc.org

Details on the Fall 2024 season:

VILE ISLE

By Justin Halle

Directed by Spencer Whale

Performances begin September 13, 2024

Limited run through October 6, 2024

The Tank's 98 Seat Theater

In seven days the world will end by Flood—at least according to drag queen Lizzie Fine, who receives a frightening prophecy of Old Testament proportions. Meanwhile, a gaggle of gay "chosen family" considers unchoosing each other. Nathan the Demon Twink seeks transcendence through Kabbalah (and Adderall), Christopher bravely transitions (into a DJ), and Gnocchi the Cat WILL be Bat Mitzvah'd, God willing. Vile Isle is a precocious and party-fueled dark comedy about how we fail and forgive one another and what faith is worth when our limits are existentially tested.

SUNSET, ECLIPSED BY SEAGULLS

By Deniz Khateri

Co-directed by Siobhan Carroll & Deniz Khateri

Music compositions by Bahar Royaee

Performances begin September 26, 2024

Limited run through October 13, 2024

The Tank's 56 Seat Theater

Sunset, Eclipsed by Seagulls tells a true story of intercontinental love stifled by physical separation due to political frictions between Iran and the US. Jake (an American white man in his 30s) and Leyla (an Iranian woman in her late 20s), who met on a trip to Paris, fall in love and decide to be together although they live oceans away. Just when Jake applies for Leyla's visa to bring her to the US as his fiancée, Trump's travel ban goes into effect preventing any Iranians from entering the US. The couple struggle to maintain their relationship through this situation.

GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE

By Ethan Crystal & Garrett Poladian

Directed by Patrick Swailes Caldwell

Performances begin October 17, 2024

Limited run through November 10, 2024

The Tank's 98 Seat Theater

Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie tells the story of Golem, a non-copyright infringing creature who owns a non-copyright infringing smoothie shop called Tropical Smoothie in Panama City Beach, Florida. All is going well – until Smeegle, the notorious CEO of the mega-corporate Smoothie Kingdom, threatens to drive him out of business with tax loophole trickery. To save the shop, Golem and his loyal employees (Ian, a high school kid; Gabby, his overachieving older sister; and Kyle, a stoner college dropout) must come up with a plan to raise $60,000 in one week – or maybe 5 days? It doesn't really matter. The point is, Golem owned a Tropical Smoothie.

Stephen Murphy is the Music Director and Orchestrator, Andrew Barrett Cox is the Costume Designer, and Ian Coulter-Buford is the Choreographer.



DEADCLASS, OHIO

By The Goat Exchange: Chloe Claudel, Mitchell Polonsky, & Eliya Smith

Performances begin October 31, 2024

Limited run through November 24, 2024

The Tank's 56 Seat Theater

A Jewish cemetery in Deadclass, Ohio is the place (and time) for a seance. Five generations of E's family are buried there, as are M's grandparents, Blue and Luna, who were married 70 years. Blue and Luna met as children fleeing Nazi occupation; later they moved together to Deadclass, Ohio, to build a family. After the war, both had returned to Krakow to find all their relatives were dead – their hometown had become a cemetery.



Inspired by Tadeusz Kantor's masterpiece Umarła Klasa and assembled from original text, faded memories, family secrets, live violin score, irresponsibly captured iPhone video, and verbatim fragments of rediscovered memoirs and voicemails, Deadclass, Ohio is a seance of the living and a love story of the dead.

TESTING2

Created by Soomi Kim

Choreographed and performed by Laura Peterson and Soomi Kim

Performances begin December 5, 2024

Limited run through December 15, 2024

The Tank's 56 Seat Theater

In Testing2, dance theater artist Soomi Kim and choreographer Laura Peterson weave together snippets of text, song, anecdotes, and other sound bites from the recording sessions of famous musical duos. Actor/dancers Peterson and Kim toggle the lines between the ridiculous, the profound moments of brilliance, heartbreak and the absurd spaces in between.

ABOUT THE TANK

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice, and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 3,000 artists every year, presents 800 to 1,000 performances, and welcomes an average of 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

In addition to a 2020 OBIE Award for Institutional Recognition celebrating our Extraordinary Support of Emerging Artists, The Tank has been honored with 6 Drama Desk nominations for our co-produced work, and an official New York City Council proclamation. Recent work includes hit productions of Midnight Coleslaw Tales from Beyond the Closet!!! by Joey Merlo (2024), Invasive Species by Maia Novi (2023), Joan of Arc in a Supermarket in California by Chloe Xtina (2023), Mahinerator by Jerry Lieblich (2023), New York Times Critics' Picks Simon and His Shoes (2022), Taxilandia (2021, 2023 OBIE Award), OPEN by Crystal Skillman (2019), Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan (2018), and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman (2016); as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

