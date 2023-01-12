Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Shed Announces Change in Leadership

Alex Poots, the company's founding artistic director and chief executive, will no longer serve as chief executive.

Jan. 12, 2023  

The Shed has announced a change in its leadership structure going forward. The New York Times reports that Alex Poots, the company's founding artistic director and chief executive, will no longer serve as chief executive. He will instead be focusing more on the creative side of the institution in his duties as artistic director.

The Shed's current president and chief operating officer Maryann Jordan will handle management in the interim, effectively immediately.

Read the original story on The New York Times.

Located at West 30th Street between 10th and 11th Avenues, The Shed is a home to, and incubator for, projects in a wide variety of genres including theatre, dance, music, visual art and more.

The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. They produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In their highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to dance. They seek opportunities to collaborate with cultural peers and community organizations, work with like-minded partners, and provide unique spaces for private events. As an independent nonprofit that values invention, equity, and generosity, they arecommitted to advancing art forms, addressing the urgent issues of our time, and making their work impactful, sustainable, and relevant to the local community, the cultural sector, New York City, and beyond.

Learn all about The Shed in our guide to the venue here!



