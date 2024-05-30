Photos: DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED Returns Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David and Katie have broken up and reunited more frequently than Spiderman has been rebooted, but they are finally ready to tie the knot again -- and you are cordially invited as DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED. Unfortunately, David and Katie's friends and family refuse to support their love a second time, so the audience will have to witness this second slapdash wedding. These real-time trainwreck nuptials will make you laugh, cry, and possibly question the institution of marriage itself. This confidently codependent couple will teach you how to love correctly through original music, exotic rituals, and a unity volcano. Hopefully this time it'll stick!

Performers David Carl (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Gary Busey's One-Man Hamlet, Trump Lear, The Tender Bar) and Katie Hartman (Netflix’s The Week Of, High Maintenance) originally met in 2014 doing improv comedy at The Pit. Within 3 months they premiered the original iteration of their musical comedy DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED. They started dating a year later, toured their show, won awards and finally got married -- for real! -- in 2022. Now, 10 years later, they are back with this new production.

Written and performed by David Carl and Katie Hartman, DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED is directed by Michole Biancosino with musical direction by Jody Shelton.

DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED continues Thursdays June 6, 20, 27 & July 11 at 7:30 PM and July 25, August 8 & 22 at 9:30 PM. Asylum NYC is located at 123 E 24th Street; NY, NY 10010. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $45 for premium seating and a digital download of original music, or $75 for Wedding Party VIP tickets that include front row seating, private pre-show champagne toast with the cast, and digital download. For tickets and more information visit www.davidandkatiegetremarried.com.

Photo credit: Mindy Tucker

