The Public Unveils Mobile Unit and Public Works' Summer 2025 Productions

The Public Theater has revealed the Mobile Unit and Public Works productions for the Summer 2025 season, joining the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of TWELFTH NIGHT to offer a number of ways for New Yorkers to enjoy free Shakespeare throughout the summer. A modern reimagining of founder Joseph Papp’s original Mobile Theater, the acclaimed Mobile Unit will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a free touring production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. Directed by Rebecca Martinez, director of 2023 and 2024’s tours of The Comedy of Errors, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING will perform at public plazas, parks, community centers, and correctional facilities in June 2025. The beloved Public Works program will present a new production of PERICLES. With music and lyrics by Troy Anthony and direction by Carl Cofield, PERICLES will be performed at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, August 28-September 1.

“The Mobile Unit and Public Works are the purest expression of The Public’s belief that culture belongs to everyone,” shares Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. “I’m thrilled that Rebecca Martinez is joining us again to direct MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING after the massive success of her COMEDY OF ERRORS, which played to over 30,000 New Yorkers in our parks last summer.” Eustis continues: “For Public Works to perform PERICLES at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine brings together two of New York’s most iconic institutions. Having long-time Public Works stalwart Troy Anthony make his Public Works debut as composer and adapter is a particular joy, and my friend and colleague Carl Cofield is making his long-overdue Public Theater debut with this project. These wonderful two shows will remind all of New York what Shakespeare can offer to our city in this time of need.”

Acting Director of Community Programs Pablo Hernandez Basulto shared, “For years, Public Works and Mobile Unit have sought to redefine the purpose and potential of theatermaking in the communities where we live. In collaboration with community organizations all over the city, both programs actively question where or with whom the theater industry typically exists in order to break away from solely creating a ‘product’ to be ticketed and sold and, instead, endeavor to create artistic works that embody a relationship to our larger New York City community. In the summer of 2025, we’ll all once again experience our programs' ability to connect a city: Imagine bonding with your local neighbors during MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING and seeing your fellow New Yorkers, and a beloved institution, come to life in a new way during the collective, collaborative, and joyous presentation of PERICLES. I hope you join us!”

MOBILE UNIT’S MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Rebecca Martinez

June 2025

The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit celebrates its 15th year with the beloved romantic comedy MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. Directed by Rebecca Martinez (Mobile Unit’s The Comedy of Errors), this new take on the classic tale of love, deception, and misunderstandings blends Spanish, music, and Shakespeare’s timeless wit. Mobile Unit will visit parks, correctional facilities, and more locations in each NYC borough free of charge as part of The Public Theater’s commitment to making great theater accessible to all.

A complete tour schedule will be announced at a later date.

PUBLIC WORKS’ PERICLES

By William Shakespeare

Music and Lyrics by Troy Anthony

Directed by Carl Cofield

August 28-September 1

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine (1047 Amsterdam Ave)

This season’s Public Works production is a powerful choral adaptation of PERICLES, the Bard’s epic about losing and re-discovering faith. Reconceived by playwright and songwriter Troy Anthony, this magnificent new production performed by Public Works community members from all over New York City is a celebration of life, love, and transformation. Inspired by Gospel music and the rousing power of the Black church, this new musical adaptation featuring West African drumming will be performed in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Associate Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem Carl Cofield directs.

