The Off Broadway Alliance to Present Panel Discussion WHAT THINGS COST: BUDGETING YOUR OFF BROADWAY SHOW

The Off Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing firms, will hold the next event in its Seminars series focused on the Off Broadway producing process on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The seminar, titled "What Things Cost: Budgeting Your Off Broadway Show." Industry experts will discuss the ins and outs of budgeting for Off Broadway plays and musicals of all sizes; in theatres with 99 to 499 seats, from one to eight performances a week. They will also share their insight on where to spend and where to save, and how to stretch the dollars and get the biggest bang for your buck. The panelists will include Lisa Dozier King (Be More Chill, A Letter to Harvey Milk), William Franzblau (Say Goodnight Gracie, David Mamet's American Buffalo), and Evan Bernardin (Afterglow, We Are the Tigers). Robert Driemeyer (La Cage aux Folles, Tennessee Williams' The Two-Character Play) will moderate.

"What Things Cost: Budgeting Your Off Broadway Show." will be held on the 3rd floor of The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street). Check-in will begin at 10:30am for networking and complimentary coffee and bagels. The panel discussion will take place from 11am to 12:30pm with additional time allotted afterward for conversation with fellow attendees.

Admission for the seminar is $5 (to partially cover the costs of presenting the seminar), and pre-registration is a must. Attendees are encouraged to pre-submit questions for the panelists when they submit their reservations. Questions will be asked live at the seminar.

About The Panelists

Lisa Dozier King - is the founder of LDK Productions, a New York City based theatrical general management and producing firm. Current/recent productions include: Be More Chill (Broadway, Off Broadway, London, Chicago), the American Premiere of Red Devil Battery Sign by Tennessee Williams, Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo at New World Stages, Hit Her with the Skates (Chicago), Sacrifice, A Sign of the Times, Kenney: Bobby's Last Crusade, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, A Letter to Harvey Milk, The Crusade of Connor Stephens, Vincent, Bedbugs the Musical, Breakfast with Mugabe, F#%king Up Everything, and more. She has been on staff at the New 42nd Street, Manhattan Theatre Club, Symphony Space, American Repertory Theatre and New York Stage & Film. Lisa was the BFA Theatre Management program director at the University of Miami from 2013-2018 and served as the general manager for the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's annual Festival of New Musicals for over a decade. She is also the founding producing director of Miami New Drama, a new regional theatre that produces and manages the 400 seat historic Colony Theatre on Miami Beach, and has been a professor of practice at the University of Florida since January 2019. LDKProductions.com

William Franzblau - created and produced the TONY Nominated Best Play Say Goodnight Gracie, produced David Mamet's American Buffalo on Broadway, and the tour of Little House on the Prairie the Musical starring Melissa Gilbert. He also served as the Executive and Lead Producer for Broadway's Wonderland. He licensed and produced the off-Broadway shows, Sistas the Musical (shot and broadcast on BET) Jewtopia, Evil Dead the Musical, The Male Intellect: an Oxymoron, and Iluminate (America's Got Talent Finalist). He recently produced and co-created Rocktopia (6-week limited run on Broadway) a national pledge show for PBS. Mr. Franzblau served as Executive Producer of three tours of the Moscow Circus on Broadway and throughout North America and produced the touring productions of the Broadway hit Beatlemania.

Evan Bernardin - founded Evan Bernardin Productions seven years ago. Quickly his office grew to be a leader in Off Broadway production where they developed the shows like We Are the Tigers, and the long-running Afterglow. Internationally, Evan's team has managed a selection of productions including Million Dollar Quartet, Charlie Brown, and Counting Sheep. He has worked with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Madison Wells Media, and The New York Musical Festival; collaborative projects include performances at Lincoln Center, The United Nations, Culture Project, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He has had the opportunity to speak about nontraditional development models at New York University (NYU), Marymount Manhattan College (MMC), and Theatre Resources Unlimited (TRU).

Robert Driemeyer (Moderator) - Robert's Broadway credits include the Tony Award-winning revival of La Cage aux Folles starring Kelsey Grammar and Douglas Hodge and Elling starring Brendan Fraser and Denis O'Hare. Off Broadway he produced Tennessee Williams' The Two-Character Play starring Amanda Plummer and Brad Dourif, and Party Face starring Hayley Mills and directed by Amanda Bearse. Other Off Broadway credits include Shear Madness and Forbidden Broadway and Happy Birthday, Doug, He and producing partner Morgan Sills formed Driemeyer-Sills Productions which focuses on new works, classic revivals, and offers consulting and executive producing services, dsproducers.com.





