Open Jar Studios Unveils The Recording Booth At Open Jar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Jar Studios has revealed Grand Opening of The Recording Booth At Open Jar, a cutting-edge recording space poised to revolutionize the creative landscape. Located within the iconic Open Jar Studios in Times Square, this meticulously designed and acoustically treated studio offers an unparalleled environment for artists and producers alike.

Boasting an acoustically treated space with stunning views of Times Square, this state-of-the-art facility is perfectly suited for capturing the essence of modern music and sound production. Equipped with a 5' x 7' isolation vocal booth, top-quality gear, a production desk, and a dedicated audio engineer, artists using The Recording Booth At Open Jar can bring their creative visions to life with ease.

"At Open Jar Studios, we're committed to providing artists with the highest standard of tools they need to thrive," says Jeff Whiting, CEO of Open Jar Studios. "The Recording Booth at Open Jar is outfitted with exceptional amenities at an affordable rate to empower artists to achieve their full potential when creating vocal tracks, voice overs, demos, audio books, dubbing and more.”

Unlike traditional vocal booths, The Recording Booth At Open Jar features an internal ventilation system, adjustable lighting, and a producer window overlooking Times Square.

As is the case with all studios at Open Jar Studios, The Recording Booth is fully accessible to individuals with limited mobility, including wheelchair users, reaffirming Open Jar Studios' commitment to inclusivity and accessibility.

All bookings of The Recording Booth at Open Jar include the talents of an experienced audio engineer at $125/hour (inclusive of the studio rental, engineer and equipment).

To see the list of microphone options, monitoring, interface, software and instruments, and to book the space, visit www.OpenJarStudios.com/recording-booth and complete the reservation form today.

Comments