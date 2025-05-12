The New Group Reveals THE LAST BIMBO OF THE APOCALYPSE Talkbacks & Accessibility Initiatives

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Group has announced a slate of talkbacks and accessibility initiatives around The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse, with events detailed below.

This world premiere musical has book by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, music and lyrics by Michael Breslin with additional music and lyrics by Patrick Foley, with vocal and electronic arrangements by Michael Breslin, music direction, orchestrations and vocal arrangements by Dan Schlosberg, choreographed by Jack Ferver, with additional choreography by Olivia Palacios, and directed by and developed with Rory Pelsue.

The production features Patrick Nathan Falk, Keri René Fuller, Sara Gettelfinger, Luke Islam, Milly Shapiro and Natalie Walker. Previews began April 22 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, May 13. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through June 1 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater, 480 West 42nd Street). The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse arrives as part of The New Group’s 30th Anniversary / 2024 – 2025 Season.

In 2006, The New York Post infamously labeled Paris, Lindsay and Britney “The Three Bimbos of the Apocalypse.” But who is the fourth girl in that famous photo? Today, three Gen Z internet sleuths investigate that icon – Coco, an early 2000’s one-hit wonder who mysteriously vanished. Their epic musical quest leads them to uncover the truth, deliver justice and rewrite pop history.

A series of upcoming talkbacks and accessibility initiatives is slated as follows. Events as detailed below are subject to change. For tickets and further information, visit www.thenewgroup.org. Standard Tickets start at $54, and a limited number of $38 value tickets are available for every performance. General playing schedule: Tuesday-Sunday at 7:00pm with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm.

Thursday, May 16 at 7:00pm

Pick Your Price

As previously announced, for this performance, audience members can pay any amount from $15-$150 to see The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse. Tickets are available at thenewgroup.org or the box office.

Saturday, May 17 at 2:00pm

Talkback: Designing The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse and the Y2K era

A conversation about the fashion designs in The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse and what it's like to design for the Y2K Era with Matthew Armentrout, Hair and Wig Designer of The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse, Jason A. Goodwin, Assistant Costume Designer of The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse and Cynthia Rowley, Fashion Designer, moderated by Cat Rodríguez, dramaturg of The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse.

Thursday, May 22 at 7:00pm

LGBTQ+ Night and Talkback

PFLAG collaborates with The New Group at this performance featuring a talkback on the queer themes in The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse, and a discussion on what it means to do queer theater today, moderated by Preston Crowder, The New Group’s Playwright-In-Residence.

Tuesday, May 27 at 7:00pm

Talkback: Behind the Scenes of The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse

A conversation with the cast and creative team about the making of this new pop musical, moderated by Bryan Campione, creative producer at Playbill.

Wednesday, May 28 at 7:00pm

Open Caption Performance

The New Group offers this Open Caption Performance. Captioning will be done by c2 (Caption Coalition), and is provided through funds from TDF's TAP grant program.

Sunday, June 1 at 7:00pm

Subscriber and Artist Night

The public event in the Signature Lobby will celebrate our artists and subscribers.

The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse includes Scenic Design by Stephanie Osin Cohen, Costume Design by Cole McCarty, Lighting Design by Amith Chandrashaker, Sound Design by Megumi Katayama and Ben Truppin-Brown, Hair and Wig Design by Matthew Armentrout, Properties Supervision by Jackson Berkley and Dramaturgy by Ariel Sibert and Cat Rodríguez. Production Supervisor is Five Ohm. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Clarissa Marie Ligon.

The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse is produced by special arrangement with Jeremy O. Harris and Josh Godfrey of bb².

General playing schedule: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:00pm with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00pm.

