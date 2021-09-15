The Moth Announces its Fall 2021 Season

Global storytelling nonprofit The Moth, today shared its Fall 2021 lineup which marks a poignant return to in-person shows on stages across the country, as the world begins to emerge from the challenges of the past 18 months.

"The power of personal storytelling-and its ability to connect and foster empathy-was part of what helped us all get through the worst of the COVID-19 crisis," says Sarah Haberman, Executive Director, The Moth. "Now, as we take this first step towards returning to in-person gatherings, we hope these fall shows will be a beacon of optimism as we strive to take meaning from our collective experience of the pandemic."

"2020 was a time of reflection and reworking of expectations and norms. That was evident in the way we presented shows during that time, as well as in the in-person and virtual shows we've presented so far in 2021," says Catherine Burns, Artistic Director, The Moth. "We are eager to come together once again, safely, to celebrate community, connection and the life-affirming power of live storytelling."

Highlights from The Moth's Fall season offerings:

Moth Mainstages-The Moth's curated storytelling offering is slated to feature an in-person/virtual hybrid show in Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park in New York, NY (September 23); a Logan, UT debut (October 21); and return engagements in Boston, MA (October 14); Detroit, MI (October 23); Princeton, NJ (November 5); New York, NY (December 9); Austin, TX (December 10); and Portland, OR (December 14); and a dedicated Moth Members Show at St. Ann's Church in Brooklyn, NY (November 10).

Moth StorySLAMs--The signature storytelling competition returns to 14 markets this fall including Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Burlington, VT; Chicago, IL; Detroit, MI; Los Angeles, CA; Madison, WI; Ann Arbor, MI; Milwaukee, WI; New York, NY; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; San Francisco, CA; Berkeley, CA; and The Twin Cities, MN (with other shows/cities be added throughout the fall contingent on prevailing COVID-19 guidelines in place on those dates);

Community & Education Showcases featuring stories cultivated in workshops with students, educators, and other nonprofit organizations including Kate Spade New York Foundation (KSNY) in New York, NY (October 5)

To learn more about The Moth's Fall 2021 schedule or about the organization in general, please visit www.themoth.org.