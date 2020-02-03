The McKittrick Hotel's THE WOMAN IN BLACK Has Been Extended

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced today that The Woman in Black in the hotel's hidden pub The Club Car will extend its run and play through April 19, 2020. Tickets through the end of this engagement are on sale now.

One of the longest-running plays in the history of the English-speaking theater originally presented for a three-week run in the theatre bar at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough in 1987, The Woman in Black moved to the West End two years later, where it has been enthralling audiences ever since.

Numerous national and international tours have followed, but this site-specific reimagining for The McKittrick marks the first chance audiences have to experience it as originally staged, in a pub, more than 30 years ago.

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story.

Director Robin Herford reunites with actors Ben Porter and David Acton, who both starred in the London stage production, to reprise their roles for this limited engagement at The McKittrick. There, The Club Car provides the perfect setting to weave the story among and around its audience.

Set design is by Michael Holt; lighting by Anshuman Bhatia and sound design by Rod Mead and Sebastian Frost.

The Club Car previously hosted extended residencies of Scott Silven's At The Illusionist's Table and Wonders at Dusk, Vox Motus' Flight, and the 2017 Drama Desk Award-winning The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart with The National Theatre of Scotland.





