The McKittrick Hotel's HYPNOTIQUE Extends Through the End of June

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, will present a third extension of its latest immersive experience, Hypnotique – A Late Night Sultry Spectacle. Performances are now on sale through June 29, 2024.



Late Night McKittrick presents Hypnotique, a lavish, late-night spectacle featuring dazzling showgirls. Immerse yourself in a theatrical fever dream, as sultry impromptu performances, red-hot musical tracks, and mesmerizing dances move all around you for a truly unforgettable evening.



Hypnotique is a collaborative creation between Emursive, Director/Choreographer Whitney Sprayberry, and Creative Director Reginald Robson with Sound Design and Turntables by MD Silvio Pacini and Costume Design by David Quinn.



The cast features Chloé Lexia Worthington, Courtney Sauls, Fabricio Seraphin, Haley Bjorn, Jacob Nahor, Jesseca Scott, Maurice Ivy, Maya Kitayama, Samantha

Greenlund, Victoria Edwards, Andrew Avila, Alex Sturtevant, Kennedy Adams, Jack Taylor, Andrew Kutryk, Miyah Henderson, and Mia Shindle.



Cocktails inspired by the experience, including the signature Hypnotique (an electrifying punch made with cucumber-infused vodka, elderflower liqueur, and grapefruit juice), are available from The Club Car’s bar.



Performances are offered on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30PM. General Admission tickets with standing room are currently priced from $100 per person.



All guests must be at least 21 with valid photo ID to attend.



For tickets and information about Sleep No More and other experiences at The McKittrick Hotel, visit www.mckittrickhotel.com.



