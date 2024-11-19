The McKittrick Hotel to Present Three Final Farewell Parties Before Closing its Doors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The McKittrick Hotel will present three final farewell parties, titled Apparitions, on January 9, January 10 and January 11 before closing its doors forever.



Apparitions invites guests to revel with thrilling performances, live music, and dancing throughout multiple floors of the hotel. Guests are encouraged to dress in their decadent best, with bespoke costume themes to match each night of the party. Guidance is provided on the hotel’s website.

NIGHT ONE | THE LOVE LETTER | THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

A love letter from the McKittrick to you, our most cherished guests. Tonight, past and present entwine in celebration, conjuring apparitions of beauty and joy. This is the unforgettable beginning—of the end.

NIGHT TWO | THE FEVER DREAM | FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

As the revelry deepens, the McKittrick transforms into a fever dream, a celestial odyssey where reality and fantasy blur. Night Two unlocks a journey through moonlit wonders, as the night unfurls and dreams take flight.

NIGHT THREE | THE FINAL MASQUE | SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

A night of transformation and revelation—one last, glorious celebration. Come adorned in a mask as we bid farewell with an unforgettable evening of spectacle and decadence. The grand finale, closing out three nights of evolving revelry in true McKittrick splendor.



"Apparitions is more than a party; it’s a love letter to everyone who has ever danced, drifted, or dared to lose themselves within these walls,” said its creators, Conor Doyle and Oliver Sayer. “Inspired by the hotel’s very first revel over thirteen years ago, we come full circle—our beginning becomes our end. We summon some of our most iconic performances from then to now, weaving nostalgia, enchantment, and the indelible spirit of The McKittrick."



Whether experiencing one or all three evenings, Apparitions presents a single, unmissable odyssey, ending with the final close of the McKittrick’s famous black doors.



Produced by Emursive, the party has been conceptualized by Conor Doyle and Oliver Sayer (One Hundred). Both creatives trace their roots back to performing in Sleep No More and other Punchdrunk works. They have shaped many of The McKittrick’s parties and special events, including MONSTER: A Halloween Party and The Last New Year's Eve from last year.



Tickets for Standard Entry to Apparitions start from $100 per person (plus

fees). Libations are not included but will be available for purchase.

Revelers can enhance the evening by joining Oz’s List to enjoy expedited entry at any time, as well as access to Oz's Boudoir, an exclusive lounge for the evening.

Doors open at 8PM on Thursday, and 9PM on Friday and Saturday. Guests must be at least 21 to attend. Pricing is subject to change.

The McKittrick Hotel has created countless extraordinary events, from surreal parties and masquerade balls to film premieres, Broadway openings, music festivals, charity galas, and spellbinding magic shows. The iconic venue has showcased works from The National Theatre of Scotland, transfers from London theatres and the Edinburgh Festival, and has become the city’s go-to venue for legendary Halloween, New Year’s Eve, Mayfair, and Midsommar celebrations. Emursive's other venues, Conwell Tower and The Overlook Bar, are currently home to the spectacular productions Life And Trust and Speakeasy Magick.

Comments