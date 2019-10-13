The Maxamoo Podcast's October Review, Sensory Immersive Shows, Off-Broadway Debuts

Nicole, Ben, and newcomer Linda talk about 2 immersive shows and 2 shows Off-Broadway.

Introductions (0:00)

Theatre In The Dark at TheatreLab (2:21)

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord at WP Theater (17:13)

Heroes of the Fourth Turning at Playwrights Horizons (31:22)

Found at the cell (45:59)

Things we're excited for (59:34)

• Little Shop Of Horrors at The Westside Theatre Upstairs

• Soft Power at The Public Theater

• Scotland, PA at Roundabout Theatre Company

• Hamnet at BAM

• The Rose Tattoo at Roundabout Theatre Company on Broadway

• The Sound Inside at Roundabout Theatre Company on Broadway

• Is This A Room at the Vineyard Theatre

• The 2019 New Masculinities Festival at New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center

• My Brother, My Brother and Me: Become the Monster Tour at the the Kings Theatre

And don't forget: our next episode, on October 24th, is our first Maxamoo Book Club! So pick up a copy of Anna Deavere Smith's Letters to a Young Artist wherever books or audiobooks are sold. If you have anything you'd like us to talk about on that episode, tweet it at us or email it to us by October 20th!

