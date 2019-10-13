Podcasts
The Maxamoo Podcast's October Review, Sensory Immersive Shows, Off-Broadway Debuts

Article Pixel Oct. 13, 2019  

The Maxamoo Podcast's October Review, Sensory Immersive Shows, Off-Broadway DebutsNicole, Ben, and newcomer Linda talk about 2 immersive shows and 2 shows Off-Broadway.

Introductions (0:00)

Theatre In The Dark at TheatreLab (2:21)

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord at WP Theater (17:13)

Heroes of the Fourth Turning at Playwrights Horizons (31:22)

Found at the cell (45:59)

Things we're excited for (59:34)

Little Shop Of Horrors at The Westside Theatre Upstairs

Soft Power at The Public Theater

Scotland, PA at Roundabout Theatre Company

Hamnet at BAM

The Rose Tattoo at Roundabout Theatre Company on Broadway

The Sound Inside at Roundabout Theatre Company on Broadway

Is This A Room at the Vineyard Theatre

• The 2019 New Masculinities Festival at New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center

My Brother, My Brother and Me: Become the Monster Tour at the the Kings Theatre

And don't forget: our next episode, on October 24th, is our first Maxamoo Book Club! So pick up a copy of Anna Deavere Smith's Letters to a Young Artist wherever books or audiobooks are sold. If you have anything you'd like us to talk about on that episode, tweet it at us or email it to us by October 20th!

About Maxamoo

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend.

We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.



