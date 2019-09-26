The Maxamoo Podcast Previews Fall Theatre in New York
Aurin, David, and Ben come together to talk about shows that're coming up in the next few months.
Introductions (0:00)
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven at Atlantic Theater Company (1:24)
Fires in the Mirror at Signature Theatre (9:41)
Is This A Room at the Vineyard Theatre (15:01)
Quick mention of Looking at You at HERE Arts Center (20:40)
Soft Power at The Public Theater (21:23)
Scotland, PA at Roundabout Theatre Company (28:11)
Georgia Mertching Is Dead at Ensemble Studio Theatre (36:52)
The Underlying Chris at 2nd Stage (39:09)
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation at the Triad Theatre (44:02)
The 2019 New Masculinities Festival at New York City's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center (49:24)
Things we're excited for (52:07)
• The Lightning Thief on Broadway
• The Trade Federation: Or, Let's Explore Globalization Through the Star Wars Prequels at IRT Theater
• Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret at Birdland Theater
And don't forget: our October 24th episode is our first Maxamoo Book Club! So pick up a copy of Anna Deavere Smith's Letters to a Young Artist wherever books or audiobooks are sold. If you have anything you'd like us to talk about on that episode, tweet it at us or email it to us by October 20th!
