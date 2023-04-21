The Fled Collective Announces Complete Casting For SWAY Workshop Production At The Flea Theater

The Fled Collective announced complete casting today for the workshop production of SWAY, written by SMJ and directed by Daniella Caggiano. The strictly limited engagement will begin performances in The Siggy at The Flea Theater on May 19 and runs through May 27. Tickets are $25 and available through Eventbrite. The Fled Collective will also be offering free tickets to patrons who identify as members of the global majority.

Social media influencers Shay (Stevie Jae Davis), Teegan (Natalie Myrick), and Paige (Karen Marulanda) are selected for an exclusive retreat at a new Spahn Ranch with the mega-popular, Charlie (Alison Ormsby). SWAY, a queer, psycho-thriller comedy, dives into the fetishization of bodies & cults, the toxicity of the mental health industry, and the exploitation of the need for human connection on social media.

SWAY was recently named a semifinalist for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2022 National Playwrights Conference and a semifinalist for the 2022-2023 New Dramatists Princess Grace Award Fellowship.

The Fled Collective announced their 2023 Season via Instagram along with a GoFundMe page accepting donations to support the production of the season and paying artists as part of their Pillar of Equity: "We Value People Over Profits." All donations are 100% tax-deductible thanks to our fiscal sponsors at The Tank. The Fled Collective will hold a fundraising party on May 1 at 7pm at Bird In Hand in Hamilton Heights to support the workshop production. Tickets for the fundraiser are available here.

BIOS

Stevie Jae Davis (they/he) is a Queer, Non-Binary actor, collaborator and Playwright (Sapphic Scouts). They recently made their Off-Broadway debut in the all trans production of The Civility of Albert Cashier (Billy/John) as well as worked on the Tina Landau lead Transparent Musical workshop. He is also an active member of The Fled Collective! Prior to Quarantine they were a part of the developmental readings of Off-Broadway bound Musicals 10 Days in a Madhoue and Maxa: The Maddest Woman in the World. They have been involved in the Music Video for the song Strange Power from Maxa: The Maddest Woman in the World directed by our very own Daniella Caggiano. In Philadelphia they are co-founder of an all queer/trans theater company, Theater Oblivion!

Karen Marulanda (she/her) is a proud Colombian/Nicaraguan actor, writer and improviser currently based in NYC. Recent credits include: The Mask Maker in Luchadora! (Orlando Repertory Theatre), Portia in Julius Caesar (Arachne Theater) and Juley in The Rainbow Method (Rogue Theater Festival). Karen wrote and performed in Here Comes the Bride for Fucked-Up Play Fest this past September. Karen was a Semifinalist in NBC's Nosotros Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam 2022. She earned her BFA in Acting from The University of Florida. She is a proud company member of The Fled Collective. Follow Karen on Instagram @karenmarulanda

Natalie Myrick (she/her) is a Brooklyn-based theatre artist and UNC Chapel Hill graduate, is thrilled to be back with SWAY! Natalie has performed in contemporary musicals regionally and Off-Broadway, created shows for young audiences in South Korea, and played in a classic rock band on an Alaskan cruise ship. Natalie won the 2022 Write Out Loud Contest and recently wrote music for At The Barre, presented at Green Room 42 this spring. Select credits: Bridges of Madison County (Axelrod), Songs For A New World (Milton), Ocean In A Teacup (Theatre Row), Darlin' Cory (Alliance), Reverb Festival (Roundabout), Playdate (Dixon Place). www.nataliemyrick.com @noots.mcgoots

Alison Ormsby (she/her) (AEA) is thrilled to be returning to SWAY as Charlie. She holds a BFA in Acting from the University of the Arts, and in addition to acting, moonlights as an Astrologer, yoga teacher, and relationship coach. She works in New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles where she currently lives with her Virgo boyfriend.

Kayla Zanakis (she/her) was most recently seen in SMJ's No Mercy at DR2 Theatre and is thrilled to be working with them again. A resident artist and actor of The Fled Collective, some of Kayla's other credits include Poe's Children (The Tank), OneIronaut (Outerloop Theatre Experience), and Richard III (Shanghai Theatre Institute Winter Festival). Kayla was a Semifinalist in NBC's Nosotos Ya Tu Sabes Monologue Slam. Past Workshops: Quantum (Primary Stages) Yo-Ho, Legume (Artist Co-op), this old haunt (Fort Salem Theatre, Broadway World Best New Musical nomination) SWAY (Broadway DNA), and Their Great Magic (Boomerang Theatre). You can catch her in the upcoming Film: FADE. BFA: NYU Tisch. A Miami native, first-gen college student who's grateful to be here.

SMJ (they/them) is an NYC-based, mixed-Latiné, and Trans non-binary playwright. They are a 2022-2023 Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellow. They are currently creating work with The Fled Collective at The Flea Theater, The Road Theatre Company's Under Construction Playwriting Group, Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, and Ars Nova. Their work has been seen in various forms throughout the US including the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Carnegie Mellon University, Otterbein University, Wright State University, The Workshop Theater, and DR2 Theatre. SMJ has been a semifinalist for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference (two times), the Princess Grace Award at New Dramatists, and The Civilians' R&D Group (two times). They're a graduate of Otterbein University and the National Theater Institute at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. SMJ is a member of the Dramatists Guild and Ring of Keys. www.smjwrites.com

Daniella Caggiano (she/her) is a queer disabled director and intimacy director committed to radically centering queer voices and women's voices on stage. Her work challenges traditional power structures and explores taboo topics, inviting audiences to sit with discomfort and welcome empathetic vulnerability. She is an alum of Roundabout's Directors Group and MTC's Directing Fellowship as well as the Drama League Residency and the Lincoln Center Directors Lab. Daniella has directed or developed work at NYTW, Joe's Pub, The Tank, WOW Cafe, HERE, and Rattlestick among others. Favorite directing projects include a site-appropriate Fun Home in a funeral home (starring Tony nom. Jenn Colella), Next To Normal, Glass Town, Vinegar Tom (performed with an original Riot Grrrl score), Show Me Eternity and Macbeth. Daniella has also assisted or associate directed for rockstars such as Leigh Silverman and Rebecca Taichman. MFA: The New School, BA: Sarah Lawrence College

www.daniellacaggiano.com @dfcaggiano

CONTENT WARNING: SWAY contains explicit content, including but not limited to explicit language, torture, cult violence, partial nudity, simulated sex, and sexual situations.

AT DOOR POLICY: Tickets may be purchased at the door for $25. Tickets are also available to be reserved on Eventbrite.

WAITLIST POLICY: In the event of a sold-out show, you may join the waitlist for tickets at the door. The waitlist is first come, first serve, so we advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

LATE POLICY: If your ticket has not been claimed by the start of the show, then your ticket may be released and sold at the door. We advise arriving at least 30 minutes prior to showtime to claim and pick up your tickets. If your ticket is sold, you may add yourself to the waitlist at the door and will be granted admission if space permits.

COVID POLICY: In order to protect you (our beloved audience), our Artists, Production team, members, and building staff, both the wearing of face masks AND proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required for entry by both The Fled Collective and The Flea Theater. Proof of vaccination (either a physical copy or a picture of it) must be presented at the box office, and a face mask must be worn properly (covering the nose, mouth, and chin), or you will not be permitted to enter the theater. Additionally, The Fled Collective asks that you please stay home if you are feeling any symptoms.

SWAY is a part of the Fled Collective's 2023 Season at the Flea Theater. Learn more and stay up-to-date on The Fled Collective and how you can join the movement at www.TheFled.com. Join their mailing list and follow them on social media, @thefledcollective on Instagram and Facebook, and @fledcollective on Twitter. Questions or responses may be sent to info@thefled.com.