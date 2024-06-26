The Flea to Present THE RITUAL OF BREATH IS THE RITE TO RESIST as Part of Summer for the City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Flea will present The Ritual of Breath, a transdisciplinary opera and creative act of resistance, as partof Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City series. The Ritual of Breath will be presented at Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park on Friday, July 19 at 7:30 PM.

Born from the vibrant collaboration between composer Jonathan Berger, visual artist Enrico Riley, and poet/librettist Vievee Francis, the work responds to the murder of Eric Garner and the ongoing theft of Black life at the hands of the State. Kamna Gupta will conduct the performance.

Directed by The Flea’s Artistic Director, Niegel Smith, this opera blends music, text, projected visuals, and movement. The opera tells the poignant story of Garner’s daughter, Erica, and is elevated by a 75-person choir. The project is deeply rooted in activism, featuring contributions from Dr. Shamell Bell and mothers who have lost their children to state violence. This powerful evening calls us to gather, remember, and resist. This timely offering for the city coincides with the 10-year commemoration of Garner’s death.

The Ritual of Breath is a free event open to the public. The event is general admission on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a space in advance, please click here: Fast Track. Fast Track tickets get you priority entry into the venue up until 10 minutes before showtime.

The project is commissioned, developed, and produced by The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth; Co-commissioned by Stanford Live at Stanford University. Creative Producer/Tour Producer: Kim Whitener/KiWi Productions; Associate Producer: The Flea Theater; NYC Civic Partnerships Producer: Bryan Joseph Lee / CNTR Arts.

For more information, please visit: https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/the-ritual-of-breath-is-the-rite-to-resist-111

