The Episodic Theatre Project to Present BARDCORE at FRIGID New York

The five-part play is the culmination of a 5-week intensive process celebrating underrepresented identities and revolving around the five stages of heartbreak.

Designed to kick start the creative process, The Episodic Theatre Project was created by Melissa Lewyn and Lianna Rada-Hung, and inspires collaboration and risk-taking through an intensive professional experience that strengthens artistic bonds and community. Ellis Stump serves as the head writer and showrunner of the season, titled BARDCORE, with other members of the five-person writing team taking a different episode to lead. Neeta Thadani serves as the co-head writer and playwright of the first of the five performances, or "episodes", DENIAL, set for April 18th at 8pm. The performance will be a part of a season premiere celebration event, with a pre-show of performances by Jaclyn Lore Edwards, Mosstopher Jones, and Amelia Murray. Melissa Lewyn will direct.

Tickets to the season premiere celebration are now on sale.

The rest of the season will be presented by FRIGID New York, with new episodes being performed each Thursday until May 16. Episode 2: ANGER is written by Brysen Boyd and directed by Maya Davis. Episode 3: BARGAINING is written by Ben Holbrook and directed by Lee Melillo. Episode 4: DEPRESSION is written by Liv Wilson and directed by Jean Carlo Yunén Arostegui. Episode 5: ACCEPTANCE is co-written by Ellis Stump and Duncan Miller and directed by Nicholas Polonio.

The cast will feature Major Curda (KPOP), Charlie Foster (The Garcias), Leah Getz (La Cocina), and Alyssa James (mother / land).

Trouble doth ensue at the Baltimore Area Renaissance Faire when the Monarch and Creative Director impulsively announces the fair is closing and she's dumping all three of her polyamorous partners. Shocked and heartbroken, her fellow employees and lovers-a depressed jester, toxically chivalrous knight, and metaphysically troubled tarot reader-traverse the five stages of grief as they mourn their utopian summer and relationships, and prepare to re-enter the real world.

Tickets to the rest of the season are on sale on the website for Frigid New York. Use code LOVERS for $10 off.