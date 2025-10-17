The ClaSsical Theatre Of Harlem Partners With American Theatre Magazine To Launch ICONS 3: PROMINENT FIGURES ACROSS THE LANDSCAPE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) has announced ICONS 3: Prominent Figures Across the Landscape, a new installment in its commissioned monologue series spotlighting influential figures in Black cultural history.

Curated and directed by CTH Literary Director Shawn René Graham, the series is presented in partnership with American Theatre magazine, which will publish each work and release them as part of its Offscript podcast, available on Apple and Spotify.

The first release, posted October 10, is God Loves a Sinner Like Me by Tanya Everett, a short play about legendary blues and jazz singer Alberta Hunter, performed by Nedra Marie Taylor. Hunter’s career spanned nightclubs, stage musicals, and recordings from the 1920s through her celebrated comeback in the 1970s.

Building on CTH’s mission to tell stories through the lens of the African diaspora, ICONS 3 connects biography, craft, and culture while expanding access to new audiences through digital and audio formats.

Upcoming releases include:

Bumpy Johnson — November 13, 2025

Writer: Darnell Lamont Walker; Performer: Keith Randolph Smith

A portrait of Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson, the Harlem figure whose legacy encompassed power, protection, and criminal enterprise.

Chez Zelda — December 11, 2025

Writer: Kevin Renn; Performer: Marjorie Johnson

A tribute to pioneering fashion designer Zelda Wynn Valdes, who created the original Playboy Bunny costume and opened the first Black-owned business on Broadway.

Gwendolyn in Paris — January 8, 2026

Writer: Gethsemane Herron; Performer: Candace Boahene

Exploring the life and art of Gwendolyn Bennett, Harlem Renaissance writer and journalist.

The ICONS series continues CTH’s commitment to amplifying voices from the African diaspora and reimagining classical storytelling for contemporary audiences.

This program is supported, in part, by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with City Council Member Shaun Abreu, the Coalition of Theatres of Color, and the Cultural Immigrant Initiative, as well as the Axe-Houghton Foundation, Jarvis & Constance Doctorow Family Foundation, and the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

Founded in 1999, The Classical Theatre of Harlem is recognized for its dynamic reinterpretations of classical works, its social-justice focus, and its free summer productions in Marcus Garvey Park.