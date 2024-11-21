The Christo And Jeanne-Claude Foundation & More to Celebrate The 20th Anniversary Of The Gates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation, The Shed, Central Park Conservancy, NYC Parks, and Bloomberg Philanthropies will present a comprehensive, multiplatform celebratory retrospective of The Gates, the February 2005 public art installation in New York City's Central Park by renowned artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude. The retrospective will mark the 20th anniversary of The Gates and include an exhibition at The Shed in Hudson Yards and an augmented reality experience in Central Park powered by Bloomberg Connects.

Credited with revolutionizing New York City's relationship with participatory and community-based art and igniting dialogue about the importance of public art globally, The Gates captured the imagination of millions and helped revive a city that had been transformed by the tragedy of 9/11 four years earlier. Twenty-six years in the making, The Gates was on display for sixteen days in 2005. The work of art attracted over four million visitors to the Park and generated an estimated $254 million in economic activity across New York City.

“Even after 20 years, the unforgettable visual memory of Christo and Jeanne-Claude's The Gates is still in the minds of the many people who experienced it in person or viewed it from afar,” said Vladimir Yavachev, Christo and Jeanne-Claude's director of projects. “The Gates was responsible for sparking an important conversation about public art and its role in urban settings and society. We are thrilled to be marking this anniversary by celebrating Christo and Jeanne-Claude with a surprising exhibit at The Shed, which includes unrealized New York projects, and a revolutionary AR experience in Central Park through Bloomberg Connects, which achieves the highest levels of technical complexity and realism.”

The Gates was a monumental work of temporary public art consisting of 7,503 saffron-colored gates adorned with free-flowing fabric that spanned 23 miles of pathways and transformed the iconic park. The individual gates were 16 feet tall and varied in width from 5 feet 6 inches to 18 feet depending on the different widths of the park's walkways. The vertical poles were secured by narrow steel base footings, 613 to 837 pounds each, positioned on top of the paved surfaces. Free hanging saffron-colored fabric panels, suspended from the horizontal top part of the gates, came down to approximately 7 feet above the ground. The gates were spaced at 12-foot intervals.

“Christo and Jeanne-Claude first proposed The Gates for Central Park in the 1970s, but the powers that be blocked it. After being elected mayor of New York just weeks after the 9/11 attacks, we worked closely with them to bring their vision to life. Millions of New Yorkers and visitors shared in the incredible experience of walking through a transformed landscape, just as the artists had imagined,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, 108th mayor of New York City and founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies. “Now Bloomberg Philanthropies is glad to help bring the spirit of their unforgettable work back to life – and celebrate the boldness and creativity that lifted our city's spirits and economy as we recovered from our darkest day.”

EXHIBITION AT THE SHED

Christo and Jeanne-Claude: The Gates and Unrealized Projects for New York City

February 12 - March 23, 2025

The Shed will host a free exhibition titled Christo and Jeanne-Claude: The Gates and Unrealized Projects for New York City, containing pieces related to the original project of The Gates, selections of proposed large-scale works by the artists that never came to fruition, and an interactive augmented reality component to experience.

The Gates exhibition will include original artworks by Christo, such as drawings, scale models, and components from the 2005 Central Park installation, alongside an immersive combination of photographs and videos. An interactive, tabletop map of Central Park created by Dirt Empire and Pixels Pixels will facilitate an augmented reality exploration of The Gates. These elements will guide visitors through the 25-year journey of negotiations and planning that culminated in the realization of the final project.

Unrealized Projects for New York City will showcase a selection of Christo and Jeanne-Claude's visionary proposals for New York City that, though never realized, reveal the duo's ambitious and innovative spirit and their deep connection to the city they called home since 1964. For the first time in the United States, these works will be presented through Christo's drawings and scale models, and projections will offer a glimpse into the creative processes behind their large-scale public art projects.

“The Shed is a leader in innovative art and ideas and is proud to partner on this incredible look at Christo and Jeanne-Claude and their signature contributions to public art,” said Max Hodges, CEO of The Shed. “The legacy of The Gates is profound, having inspired many public art projects that followed. This exhibition allows audiences who may not be familiar to reflect on the work and find meaning for it in today's world. This exhibition will create a rich media experience as well as an in-depth narrative around the artistic legacy of Christo and Jeanne-Claude and the grand scope of what originally went into bringing The Gates to life.”

The exhibit at The Shed is being curated by Pascal Roulin, celebrated for his 2022 curation of Christo and Jeanne-Claude. L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped at 21_21 Design Sight in Tokyo (June 13, 2022 - February 12, 2023). This exhibition promises a unique, enveloping experience, which will bring the spirit and vision of Christo and Jeanne-Claude to life, offering visitors an unprecedented opportunity to explore the couple's artistic journey, rekindling memories for those who witnessed The Gates and unveiling hidden stories for new audiences.

Additionally, visitors both on-site at The Shed and those who cannot experience the exhibition in person can learn more on the Bloomberg Connects app, which features bespoke audio, video, and text content about both the exhibition and other works at The Shed.

Free tickets for Christo and Jeanne-Claude: The Gates and Unrealized Projects for New York City will be available early next year.

AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE IN CENTRAL PARK THROUGH BLOOMBERG CONNECTS

The Gates will also be reimagined through one of the most ambitious art augmented reality experiences ever created in Central Park, which can be accessed for free on the Bloomberg Connects mobile app. The innovative technology, developed collaboratively by The Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation, Dirt Empire, and Superbright, will allow park visitors to relive the iconic 2005 installation by using their mobile device as a portal to see a section of The Gates where they once stood. The AR experience will be available between the east and west sides of the park near 72nd Street, and will virtually create several hundred gates. In coordination with the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation and the Central Park Conservancy, this experience will be available during daylight park hours, with signage along the AR route, and will be wheelchair accessible along the paved pathways.

“The Gates was a memorable work of public art amplified by Central Park's iconic landscapes,” said Betsy Smith, President & CEO of the Central Park Conservancy. “Thanks to our partners at Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Foundation, the public can once again experience this groundbreaking act of public art inside Central Park.”

“Public art has the power to transform not just spaces, but communities. Christo and Jeanne-Claude's The Gates was a groundbreaking work for NYC Parks that reimagined the renowned Central Park and captured the hearts and imaginations of many,” said Sue Donoghue, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Parks & Recreation. “It brought 4 million visitors to the park, and two decades later, it continues to remind us of the vital role public art plays in bringing people together, sparking conversations, and enriching our public spaces. As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Gates with this new interactive exhibit, we are reminded of the incredible potential of art to connect us to nature, to each other, and to the urban environment around us.”

To enjoy “The Gates: An Augmented Reality Experience,” beginning in February, park goers will need to download the Bloomberg Connects app. Throughout the journey, visitors will also be cued to engage with simple interactive stories and information that convey the history of The Gates project. Christo and Jeanne-Claude: The Gates and Unrealized Projects for New York City at The Shed and The Gates augmented reality experience in Central Park will give audiences a unique opportunity to connect with the transformative power of public art.

