The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes BAT OUT OF HELL Choreographer Xena Gusthart

This week, the Broadwaysted Crew is pulling out our best dance moves because we're sitting down and having a few drinks and a lot of laughs with choreographer and dancer Xena Gusthart!

We're pouring out Tanteo Habanero Tequila and whiskey mixed with gluten-free lemonade (what lemonade has gluten?!) while Xena spills about bringing Bat Out Of Hell from the West End to New York City Center, her process as a choreographer, and why red wine is the best pre-workout (but totally not vegan).

Game Master Kimberly has us stretching our creative muscles with the game "Bat Out of Hell or Something Else," Xena makes her way through the confusion that is "Kevin's Corner," and then Kimberly helps us plan a "Show Card Dinner" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. We also chat about choreographing for the stage vs. screen, which international audience claps on the "1" and "3," and Xena's best advice for young dancers. We have an incredible time with Xena so grab your headphones and your favorite cocktail and join in the fun as Xena Gusthart gets Broadwaysted!

About Xena : Xena Gusthart, a dancer, host, and choreographer who splits her time between the UK and the US, is known for her globe-trekking work dancing or choreographing with artists like Kylie Minogue and Rita Ora, ad campaigns for brands like Nike and Adidas, and The Bodyguard: The Musical. She was the Resident Choreographer for Bat Out of Hell on the West End and for the transfer production currently playing at New York City Center. Follow her on social media @xena_gusthart

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

