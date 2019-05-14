The Barrow Group Honors Alison Wright, Matthew Washington, and Andrew Hamingson at Spring Benefit

On May 21, The Barrow Group, under the leadership of Co-Artistic Directors Seth Barrish and Lee Brock and Executive Director Robert Serrell, will honor Emmy-nominated actress and The Barrow Group alumna Alison Wright, Manhattan Deputy Borough President Matthew Washington, and executive nonprofit leader and theater producer Andrew Hamingson at The Barrow Group's 2019 Spring Benefit. Proceeds raised will help The Barrow Group continue to enrich the lives of over 2,400 patrons, students, and artists through the Company's theatrical productions, readings, and performing arts classes.

This annual benefit caps a 2018-2019 the season that included a critically acclaimed revival of Martin Moran's Obie Award-winning solo play, The Tricky Part, along with world premieres of two socially relevant new plays, K. Lorrel Manning's AWAKE and Lyle Kessler's Perp.

Presenters include Victoria Bailey, Theater Development Fund Executive Director, who will salute executive Mr. Hamingson; Douglas Durst, Chairman of The Durst Organization, who will salute Mr. Washington; and Joe Weisberg, creator, writer and executive producer of The Americans, who will salute Ms. Wright.

The evening's program includes a performance of Ana Del Castillo's Jump from a Plane along with a reading of a short play by a youth playwright in The Barrow's Group's First Fridays @TBG development program that features Michael Stahl-David(Narcos, The Black Donnellys, Cloverfield) and Larry Mitchell (HBO's Paterno), among others.

The Barrow Group's 2019 Spring Benefit will take place at The Barrow Group Arts Center (312 West 36th Street, Manhattan) at 6:15pm. Individual tickets for the evening, which started at $500, are currently sold out. Sponsorships, which begin at $1,000, and auction items are available and can be purchased online at barrowgroup.org or by calling 212-760-2615.



The Barrow Group is a New York City Theatre Company and performing arts training center committed to combining unpredictable, spontaneous acting with well-crafted plays that address social, spiritual, and political issues to create an immediate, authentic connection between actors, audiences, and the writing. Founded in 1986 by co-Artistic Directors Seth Barrish and Lee Brock, the company has grown into an award-winning theatre company and performing arts training center that reaches over 14,000 people every year. The Barrow Group helps its patrons, artists, and students avoid feeling disengaged from art and each other by offering a wide variety of engaging classes and intimate productions that feel real and inspire new understandings of their own humanity.





