The Actor Launchpad And RJ Theatre Company to Present Three One-Act Plays By Edward Allan Baker

As part of Circle Festival 2025, RJ Theatre Company and The Actor Launchpad will present three powerful one-act plays by the late Edward Allan Baker: Rosemary with Ginger, Dolores, and Face Divided. This theatrical tribute showcases Baker's signature working-class storytelling with the sharp emotional clarity that made him a beloved voice in American theater.

The production is directed by Ed Bianchi (The Wire, HBO; Yellowstone, Paramount) and curated by Suzanne Di Donna in creative partnership with Carla Bianchi, bringing together decades of artistic collaboration and deep personal connection to Baker's work.

"I was blessed to be introduced to Edward Allan Baker 30 years ago when performing in Face Divided and had the pleasure of working with him closely all these years," shares Di Donna. "I am honored to call him my friend and I miss him immensely. I want to dedicate these works in honor of him and to his children Dylan, Alex, and Marlena, and the Baker sisters Debbie, Carol, Pat, Rosemary, Kathy, Susan, and brother Danny. You live in my heart and soul, Eddie. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Baker's family will also partner with Circle Festival to honor one of this season's original plays with the inaugural Edward Allan Baker Award for New Writing.

About Edward Allan Baker

Baker was renowned for illuminating the extraordinary within ordinary lives, crafting intimate portraits of working-class characters with profound humanity and authenticity. His plays have touched audiences nationwide with their honest depictions of family, loss, hope, and resilience.

Circle Festival 2025 Details

Dates: Weekends, August 30 - October 19, 2025

Venue: AMT Theater, 354 W 45th St, New York, NY

Tickets: $20-$53 at https://www.rjtheatrecompany.com/circlefestival-1