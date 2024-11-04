Telly Leung Joins BACK TO THE BEECH Fundraiser at Laurie Beechman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On November 8th, some of NYC’s finest performers will come together for BACK TO THE BEECH - an evening to benefit the survival and revitalization of the beloved Laurie Beechman Theatre located in the West Bank Cafe. Telly Leung (Aladdin, Glee) and Chanteuse (Laura Pavles and Heidi Weyhmueller) have just joined the starry line-up for an evening that promises music, laughter, and heartfelt stories about the importance of the legendary venues. Michael Kirk Lane, longtime house manager of The Beechman and an award-winning cabaret performer, will present the evening alongside co-host Carolyn Montgomery, executive director of the American Songbook Association, with musical direction by the renowned William TN Hall.

The night will feature performances by Anna Anderson, Jennifer Barnhart (Avenue Q), Leslie Carrara-Rudolph(Sesame Street), Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray), Michael Garin, Eric Michael Gillett (The Frogs), James Jackson Jr (A Strange Loop), Diva LaMarr, Sally Mayes (Tony Nominee, She Loves Me), Marieann Meringolo, Mardie Millit, Sidney Myer (Midnight at the Neverget), Fergie Phillipe (Hamilton), KT Sullivan (Mabel Mercer Foundation), Lennie Watts (Singnasium), Darnell White (Respect), and Jordan Wolfe (Night of the Living Dead)—Performer list subject to change.

The West Bank Cafe, like many beloved institutions, faced severe challenges during the pandemic, including multiple eviction threats. Yet, the resilience of the theatre community rallied around the venue with an outpouring of support, including a star-studded 2020 virtual Christmas Day telethon that raised critical funds. Now, thanks to a favorable lease agreement, West Bank Cafe and the Laurie Beechman Theatre stand on the brink of a new era—one that will ensure future generations of performers and theatre lovers will continue to call this venue home.

Michael Kirk Lane shared, "The outpouring of love for West Bank Cafe and the Laurie Beechman Theatre over the last few months has been inspiring. Many performers have reached out to share stories and offer help, which led me to think—let's do a night! Let's sing some songs and celebrate everything this venue has meant to the entertainment community and all that owner Steve Olsen has given over the years."

Michael Kirk Lane, a MAC Award-winning cabaret artist, who has managed top cabaret venues like The Laurie Beechman Theatre and Don’t Tell Mama and currently produces 92NY’s "Cabaret Conversations," while leading 92NY’s 2024 Summer Cabaret Conference. Carolyn Montgomery, a multi-award-winning singer, and executive director of the American Songbook Association, has performed internationally and focuses on preserving American music. William TN Hall, a composer, music director, and two-time MAC Award winner, is known for his work with RuPaul’s Drag Race stars and as Joan Rivers' pianist.

This event offers a chance to not only experience incredible talent but also support the future of West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Join in for BACK TO THE BEECH on Friday, Nov 8th at 7pm. Tickets start at $35 and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located on the lower level of the West Bank Cafe located at 407 W 42nd St.

Comments