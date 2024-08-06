Teatro Pop Up To Host Scenic Sounds: Acting Seminar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors, directors, poets, theatre professionals, video artists and enthusiasts alike are invited to embark on a captivating journey into the sonic world of theatre with the upcoming seminar, Scenic Sounds.

This participatory seminar will delve into the rich use of rhythm and poetry in the works of three acclaimed playwrights: William Shakespeare, Tennessee Williams, and Martyna Majok.

A new production of Teatro Pop Up, conceptualizes and led by Marinés Soria, actor, director and producer and Chris Roe award winning actor, producer and speech coach. Scenic Sounds offers a unique opportunity to explore how these literary giants crafted their distinctive voices through the power of language. Whether you are a native English speaker or bilingual, this seminar provides valuable insights and practical tools for enhancing your performance skills.

Seminar Details:

Date: August 8, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Location: Abrons Arts Center: 466 Grand St, New York, NY 10002 - Studio 3

Cost: $20

Participants will gain a deeper appreciation for the nuances of dramatic text, learn how to analyze and interpret rhythm,and develop a stronger connection to the characters they portray. This seminar is an invaluable resource for anyone seeking to elevate their artistry and unlock the full potential of their voice and body.

To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/theatre-seminar-scenic-sounds-tickets-961661534537

About Teatro Pop Up:

Production company that creates emerging pop-up experiences blending the worlds of theater and film. Passionate about creating innovative and immersive art pieces that push the boundaries of modern theater.

About the Instructors:

Marinés Soria: Peruvian based in New York, Actor, Creative Producer and Director for Art and Live Events. Her latest creations involve crafting visual pieces inspired by texts such as "Death of a Salesman," "Look Back in Anger," "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Yerma," and ""The Raven" where she delved into the exploration of sensations through the use of sound and color.

Chris Roe: Since 2019, Chris has coached global leaders, entrepreneurs, CEOs, and business professionals from 15+ different countries. Combining his early career as an award-winning Actor, Director, and Producer, alongside experiences in languages, dialects, and world travel, Chris uses his unique blend of experiences to lead business professionals through entertaining and challenging programs, group workshops, keynote presentations, and 1:1 coaching towards professional and personal growth.

Comments