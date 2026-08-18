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TOC TOC to Open at Repertorio Español in Spanish Adaptation

Performances begin on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

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TOC TOC to Open at Repertorio Español in Spanish Adaptation

Repertorio Español will present Laurent Baffie's comedy TOC TOC, in its Spanish adaptation by Julián Quintanilla, directed by Executive Artistic Director Rafa Sánchez. Previews begin on Thursday, October 1, 2026, with the official Opening Night set for Friday, October 2, 2026. Performances will run through November 15.

Written by comedian, actor, and director Laurent Baffie, TOC TOC centers on six patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder who gather in the waiting room of a world-renowned psychiatrist.

When the doctor is unexpectedly delayed, the eccentric group is forced to navigate their compulsions together resulting in a sharp, outrageously funny, and deeply human theatrical experience. Having achieved massive audience and critical success across Spain and Latin America, TOC TOC showcases Baffie's signature provocative humor and fast-paced comedy.

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