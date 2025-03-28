THREE CAN KEEP A SECRET Comes to FRIGID NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Unleashed will present Three Can Keep a Secret written by Gregory Crafts and directed by Richard Piatt. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at wild project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Tue April 15 at 8:10pm, Wed April 16 at 6:30pm, Thu April 17 at 9:50pm, Sat April 19 at 7pm & Sun April 20 at 2pm. Tickets ($25 in-person; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase online. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

It was supposed to be an easy score. Whack the mark. Stage the scene. Take the money. Retire to Cabo. That's how it was supposed to go down. But for poor Moose and Sonny, a really bad night is only just beginning…

Three Can Keep A Secret, a new play by Gregory Crafts (Friends Like These, Super Sidekick: The Musical) is a darkly funny and slightly twisted interactive crime thriller where YOU, the audience, choose how our story proceeds while our anti-heroes attempt to literally get away with murder. With multiple decision points throughout the story, no two performances will be the same!

The cast will feature: Courtney Sara Bell as Julia, Gregory Crafts as Moose, Sean Faye as Mason, Heather Lynn Smith as Denise and Ryan Dylan Wargnier as Sonny. The creative team includes Director Richard Piatt, Production Stage Manager Jenn Scuderi Crafts, Lighting Designer Gregory Crafts, Sound Designer Hannah Cairo, Fight Choreographer Sean Fitzgerald and Intimacy Coordinator Ariella Salinas Fiorie.

Biographies

Gregory Crafts (Playwright) is an award-winning and critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate creative artist, with more than thirty years of industry experience as an actor, playwright, director, lighting designer, and producer. After graduating from Emerson College in Boston, MA with a Bachelor's in Theatre Studies in 2003, Greg migrated to Los Angeles, California, where he currently plies a multitude of trades that allow him to flex his creative muscles. In 2008, Greg co-founded Theatre Unleashed, a 501(c)(3) non-profit theatre ensemble based in Hollywood, CA, and he proudly serves as the company's Executive Director. Greg is a member of SAG-AFTRA, Actors' Equity, the Dramatists Guild, a Lifetime Member of the Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights, and a founding board member of the Theatre Producers of Southern California. He has also previously served as a board member of the Hollywood Fringe Festival and Flat Tire Theatre Company. In late 2016, Greg and his wife Jenn teamed up to form a live event and venue management company, The StageCrafts, which operates a variety of small theaters and rehearsal spaces throughout Los Angeles, a unique 40-seat performance space located in L.A's Koreatown. Greg and Jenn reside in North Hollywood, CA with their cats. Check out Greg's blog at GregoryCrafts.com and find him @gregorycrafts on all major social media platforms.

Richard J. Piatt (Director) – Richard is a graduate of Villanova university where he earned his Master of Arts degree in Theater. He was a member of the Visual and Performing Arts department at Merrimack College, where he co-established and developed the Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater Arts. Three Can Keep a Secret is the second full length work directed by Richard for Theater Unleashed, having previously directed the award-winning production of Gregory Crafts' (It's Been Seventy-Six Years and We're) Still Waiting For Lefty in 2022. Other notable directorial work include Doubt, The Producers, Red Herring, RENT, My Favorite Year, Into the Woods, The 9/11 Effect, The Santaland Diaries, Cabaret, and several short plays, including Playground Games for which he won Best Director at the 2024 Short+Sweet Festival: Hollywood.

