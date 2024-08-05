THE VOICES IN YOUR HEAD Will Return Off-Broadway This Fall

Performances will run September 9 - October 7, 2024 at St. Lydia’s
Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective will present the return of Grier Mathiot and Billy McEntee's THE VOICES IN YOUR HEAD this fall. Directed by Ryan Dobrin, performances will run September 9 - October 7, 2024 at St. Lydia’s (304 Bond Street Brooklyn, NY 11231).
In The Voices in Your Head, support group members gather to share a bizarre bond.
Over an hour-long meeting, eight New Yorkers of varying backgrounds exchange stories, escape the ridicule of the outside world, and build an oasis, even as individual needs test its stability. Staged for an audience of 20 each night at a cozy, storefront church, The Voices in Your Head offers an intimate, singular experience, and a haven for weird joy.
The running time is one hour.
Christian Caro
Tom Mezger
Daphne Overbeck
Grier Mathiot & Billy McEntee | Creators
Ryan Dobrin | Director
Debbie Holloway | Stage Manager
Carina Goebelbecker | Movement Director
Blake Zidell & Associates | Press Representative
Videos