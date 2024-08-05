THE VOICES IN YOUR HEAD Will Return Off-Broadway This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective will present the return of Grier Mathiot and Billy McEntee's THE VOICES IN YOUR HEAD this fall. Directed by Ryan Dobrin, performances will run September 9 - October 7, 2024 at St. Lydia’s (304 Bond Street Brooklyn, NY 11231).

In The Voices in Your Head, support group members gather to share a bizarre bond.

Over an hour-long meeting, eight New Yorkers of varying backgrounds exchange stories, escape the ridicule of the outside world, and build an oasis, even as individual needs test its stability. Staged for an audience of 20 each night at a cozy, storefront church, The Voices in Your Head offers an intimate, singular experience, and a haven for weird joy.

The running time is one hour.

CAST

Christian Caro

Marcia DeBonis

Alex Gibson

Tom Mezger

Daphne Overbeck

Jamila Sabares-Klemm

Molly Samson

Erin Treadway

Jehan O. Young

TEAM

Grier Mathiot & Billy McEntee | Creators

Ryan Dobrin | Director

Debbie Holloway | Stage Manager

Carina Goebelbecker | Movement Director

Blake Zidell & Associates | Press Representative

Comments