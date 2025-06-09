THE STRONGEST GIRL IN THE WORLD to Play 59E59 as Part of East to Edinburgh Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Strongest Girl in the World, an autobiographical one-woman show written and performed by Truly Siskind-Weiss, will be presented at 59E59 Theaters this July as part of the annual East to Edinburgh festival. Performances run from July 11–13 ahead of the show's return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

Told through shifting perspectives of childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, The Strongest Girl in the World explores the complexities of grief through the lens of summer camp, family life, and memory. The show follows Siskind-Weiss's personal journey after the loss of her father at age 10—an experience she reconstructs through poetry, campfire songs, and secondhand stories shared by others.

Though she admits she doesn’t truly remember her father, the performance becomes a reflection on how we gather pieces of those we've lost in order to form our own truths. The piece moves non-linearly through time, weaving together moments of joy, sorrow, and absurdity with a light touch and emotional precision.

Directed by Ellie Jay Stevens, the show uses imaginative staging and props to navigate a delicate line between comedy and catharsis. Siskind-Weiss brings to life a cast of characters—from family and friends to storybook figures—bringing warmth, humor, and pathos to her solo performance.

Co-produced by Scottish company Dark Skies Ensemble and U.S.-based Forgotten Ones, the production previously received the Entertainment Now WOW Award for Excellence in Theatre at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe and earned an OffFest nomination. It was also featured in a recent developmental reading at Manhattan Theatre Club.

“In previous performances, we’ve consistently found that audiences are moved to share their own experiences of loss—some tearfully, others joyfully,” says Siskind-Weiss. “That’s the magic of this show: it takes the isolating experience of grief and transforms it into something communal.”

The Strongest Girl in the World

Part of East to Edinburgh at 59E59 Theaters

July 11–13, 2025

Visit 59e59.org for tickets and festival details.

The production will continue to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August 2025.

