THE SABBATH GIRL Releases Off-Broadway Cast Recording

The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical, which premiered Off-Broadway this past June at 59E59 Theaters, has released a cast recording. Featuring a book by Cary Gitter, lyrics by Neil Berg and Cary Gitter, and music by Neil Berg, the piece was conceived and directed by Joe Brancato. The Sabbath Girl had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, New York.

The Sabbath Girl centers on a work-weary woman and her new neighbor crush as they learn to balance city life and unexpected romance. The cast recording is now available via Center Stage Records on all digital platforms, MP3, and physical CD.

The cast of The Sabbath Girl is Marilyn Caserta (Six - Theatre World Award), Diana DiMarzio (The Visit, Sweeney Todd), Rory Max Kaplan (Jersey Boys, A Bronx Tale), Lauren Singerman (Caroline, or Change, Forbidden Broadway), and Max Wolkowitz (Indecent, My Name Is Asher Lev).

Penguin Rep Theatre presented the Off-Broadway premiere of The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical, with book by Cary Gitter, lyrics by Neil Berg and Cary Gitter, music by Neil Berg, and conception and direction by Joe Brancato, which played a limited engagement through September 1, 2024, at 59E59 Theaters.

The music team for The Sabbath Girl includes Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (musical supervision and arrangements), Matthew Lowy (musical direction), and Alex Wise (orchestrations). The album is produced by Rory Max Kaplan, associate produced by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett and Matthew Lowy, and executive produced by Neil Berg for Grumpy Old Men LLC.

