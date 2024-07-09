THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT Comes to 59E59 This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project, produced by Twilight Theatre Company, comes to 59E59 this week. Performances run July 10 - August 04, 2024.

The production is written and performed by John Jiler, and features live music by Sweet Lee Odom. It is directed by Margarett Perry,

Most know of the Julius and Ethel Rosenberg case, but few know the story of their youngest child, Robert, orphaned at six following his parents' execution for espionage and adopted by Abel Meeropol who wrote the song “Strange Fruit” seared into America’s consciousness by Billie Holiday.

Written and performed by award-winning actor/playwright John Jiler, The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project plumbs America’s character and history both sweet and sour, through the telling of Robert’s remarkable story. Accompanied by clarinetist Sweet Lee Odom, Jiler weaves together strands of American history, political movements, Klezmer, and jazz.

