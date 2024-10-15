THE REV AND THE RABBI Comes to The Sheen Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sheen Center will present the popular WABC Radio Sunday morning talk show, THE REV AND THE RABBI, live and in-person on Tuesday, October 22 at 7pm.

REVEREND A.R. BERNARD and RABBI JOSEPH POTASNIK – cohosts of The Rev & the Rabbi – bring their signature brand of wit and wisdom to the Sheen Center's stage in front of a live audience.

This exclusive, live event features TIMOTHY CARDINAL DOLAN as their guest. Cardinal Dolan, Reverend Bernard, and Rabbi Potasnik are part of the Commission of Religious Leaders in New York – not to mention great friends. The evening promises to be one filled with lively discussion about faith, leadership, and all things spiritual.

Shares Sheen Center Executive Director MARYLOU PAGANO, “This is such a unique time for people of faith in New York. What better time for three of the New York most prominent faith leaders to come together for such a spirited event. The Sheen Center is the perfect place for this conversation as we always welcome people of all faiths, all the time.”

The Sheen Center is a haven for the arts and provides a platform for provocative conversations about diverse and inclusive aspects of humanity as seen through the creative lens of faith and respect. A place where all are welcome, the Sheen Center transcends boundaries to engage hearts and minds in the search for meaning in the modern world. Through compelling performance and conversation, they celebrate the creativity and imagination of artists and thought leaders in the pursuit of all that is good, true and beautiful.

Comments