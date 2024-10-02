THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA To Open New Victory Theater's 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A reimagined version of the classic story The Princess and the Pea, full of acrobatics and physical comedy, will open the New Victory's 2024-25 season. This playful remix of Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale is a co-production between Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre, contemporary circus company Upswing, and Unicorn Theatre, the UK's leading professional theater for young audiences. The Princess and the Pea will run from October 19 - 27.

“We are delighted to have this classic story open our season,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “Families are going to be dazzled by the ways this well-known fairy tale has been reimagined using only physical comedy. This production transcends language, making a show that is sure to be a thrill for first time theatergoers especially.”

Tumble, toss and turn the page in this nimble twist on Hans Christian Andersen's timeless tale. Disheveled from a rainstorm and forced to prove herself to her faithful servants, a pampered princess learns a lesson in humility—with the help of one pesky pea! A marvel of mattress-springing acrobatics and physical comedy, The Princess and the Pea leaps to life with queen-sized charm and nary a word.

“Bringing our show to the New Victory Theater is a dream come true,” said Upswing Artistic Director Vicki Dela Amedume. “It's an incredible opportunity to share our unique blend of acrobatics and storytelling with new audiences and to celebrate the power of partnerships as key to the success of ambitious ideas. It is the first collaboration between the Unicorn, Upswing and the New Vic but a continuation of a decade of work with the New Vic exploring the power and potential of bringing together circus and theatre.”

To celebrate this special acrobatics-filled production, the New Victory will celebrate with a pajama party at the theater for each performance, and invites kids and families to wear their pajamas to all performances of The Princess and the Pea! The show runs 50 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for ages 4-7.

The Princess and the Pea is adapted by Theresa Heskins and directed/choreographed by Vicki Dela Amedume and Theresa Heskins. The production features set and costume design by Laura McEwen, sound design by Alex Day, and lighting design by Joshie Harriette. The music in the show is composed by Tayo Akinbode, and Nathan Johnston serves as assistant choreographer.

Tickets start at $24 and are available at the New Victory Box Office (209 W 42nd Street) leading up to the performance and starting two hours before curtain time on performance days. For box office hours, please visit NewVictory.org/BoxOffice. Tickets can also be purchased online at NewVictory.org and via phone by calling 646.223.3010.

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show's themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

Powered by New 42, the New Victory Theater is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the National Endowment for the Arts; as well as the New 42 Board of Directors, and our dedicated foundation, corporate and individual donors.

Photo Credit: Foteini Christofilopoulou

Comments