THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Celebrate Second Annual 'Spring Break, Spring Broken!'
Spring break-themed pre-show event will feature games, prizes, and discount tickets at New World Stages.
Celebrate Spring Break the wrong way at The Play That Goes Wrong! In honor of the second annual “Spring Break, Spring Broken!” event, the Cornley University Drama Society is inviting ticketholders to play their favorite games, including “Cornley Corn Hole”, “Ball-in-Cup” and “Pin the Moustache on Chris Bean” on Thursday, April 9 at 6:30 PM in the New World Stages lower lobby (340 West 50th St.) before the 7 PM performance. All participants will get a prize, no matter how wrong the games go!
Purchase $83 tickets (including fees) ahead of time online through Telecharge or at the box office using code: PYSPRNG26.
There will be a limited number of $35 tickets available for this performance when ticket buyers visit the box office on April 9 only and mention "Spring Break."
The Play That Goes Wrong current cast includes Trevor Braun as Dennis, Joanie Anderson as Annie, Kolby Kindle as Trevor, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Samuel Douglas as Max, Chris French as Jonathan, Brent Bateman as Robert, Liana Hunt as Sandra, and understudies Laura D’Andre, Brandon Haagenson, Jemma Jane, Amelia Widom and Jake Bentley Young.