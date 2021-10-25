THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Celebrate 1,234 Performances in New York This Friday

The Play That Goes Wrong will celebrate its 1,234th Performance in New York on the Tony Award-winning set this Friday, October 29th at 8:00PM at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). At the time of performance, The Play That Goes Wrong will have played 27 previews and 745 performances on Broadway and 9 previews and 453 performances Off-Broadway.

To commemorate the 1,234th performance, the production is making $43.21 tickets available online for that performance starting today using code PYGW1234 on Telecharge Offers. All ticket holders will also be treated to a special gift and photo opportunities that evening.

The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong features Jesse Aaronson as Max, Ryan Vincent Anderson as Trevor, Brent Bateman as Robert, Bartley Booz as Dennis, Matt Harrington as Chris, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Chris Lanceley as Jonathan, and Maggie Weston as Sandra. The cast also includes Damien Brett, Laura D'Andre, Ellie MacPherson, and Sid Solomon.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages - Stage 4 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on March 9, 2017, officially opened on April 2, 2017, and concluded its run on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at The Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong returned to its sixth year at the Duchess Theatre in London's West End on June 18, 2021 as well as a UK tour commencing in July. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name "Mischief" and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million people around the world, with productions in over 30 countries.

Mischief was founded in 2008 by graduates of LAMDA. Starting as an improvised theatre group on the UK fringes, they have grown into one of the UK's leading theatre and comedy companies, winning the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy for The Play That Goes Wrong currently playing in London and New York, touring both the UK and US, and licensed around the world. Their latest production Magic Goes Wrong is currently running in the West End until February 2022 and touring the UK. Groan Ups opened in the West End in 2019 and is currently touring the UK. In December 2016, Mischief made their TV debut on the BBC with "Peter Pan Goes Wrong," which is also a regular holiday fixture on the West End and will be playing Canada in autumn 2022. Mischief Screen has launched series two of the BBC comedy "The Goes Wrong Show" now streaming on BroadwayHD in the US. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced Off-Broadway by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Federman-Batchelder / deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover and Lucas McMahon.