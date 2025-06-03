THE MAN WHO SHOT LIBERTY VALANCE To Play Off-Broadway At The Gene Frankel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a run in 2022, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance will return to The Gene Frankel Theatre for a limited Off- Broadway run. Thomas R. Gordon, Artistic Director of The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company and co-owner of The Gene Frankel Theatre, directs the production. The revival runs June 26 - July 26 with opening slated for Sunday, June 29 at 2pm.

Written by Jethro Compton, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is based on a short story written by Dorothy M. Johnson. The original story was the basis for the 1962 film of the same name which starred James Stewart and John Wayne.

When Ransome Foster, a scholar from New York City, first came to the town of Twotrees he arrived bloody and beaten. But after a quick recovery and a promise to a young woman to help her learn to read, Foster begins to change the small town he starts to call home with love and education, catching the attention of Liberty Valance, an outlaw who seeks to restore his view of "the norms of society" through terror and bloodshed.

A classic western tale of good versus evil, of law and order versus intimidation and violence, of one man against Liberty Valance.

The cast features Mari Blake (Shadows/ART NY), ​Ben-David Carlson (Lend Me a Soprano/Shadowland Stages), Derek Jack Chariton (The Blacklist/NBC), Dillon Collins (A Midsummer Night's Dream/Gene Frankel Theatre), Emily Cummings (Dog Sees God/brooklynONE), Daniel Kornegay (Love's Labour's Lost/Gene Frankel Theatre), Leighton Samuels (FBI/CBS), Samuel Shurtleff (Betty's Summer Vacation/Gene Frankel Theatre), and Scott Zimmerman (Feud/FX).

The creative/Production Team includes Susan Yanofsky (costumes), Nino Amari (set), Reid Sullivan (lighting), John Figueredo (technical director), Daniel Kornegay (graphics/social media), Katie Cherven (stage manager), and Jo Calhoun (assistant stage manager). Produced by The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company and The Gene Frankel Theatre.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance runs June 26 - July 26, with performances on Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays - Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are $25 (students/seniors), $35 (general admission).

