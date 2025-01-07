THE LONGER MY MOTHER IS DEAD THE MORE I LIKE HER & SUGARCOATED to be Presented at The Flea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience an evening of poignant storytelling as two extraordinary solo shows, THE LONGER MY MOTHER IS DEAD THE MORE I LIKE HER by Deborah Unger and SUGARCOATED by Jen Ponton, take center stage at The Pete at The Flea from February 12–23, 2025. Step into a world of truth and transformation where two powerful plays uncover the raw realities of trauma, resilience, and self-discovery. MAIDEN MOTHER CRONE will play a limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s The Pete at The Flea. Performances begin Wednesday, February 12, and continue through Sunday, February 23. Opening Night is Friday, February 14 (7 p.m.). ​



SUGARCOATED

​Jen Ponton takes audiences on a visceral journey through the polished facade women are often forced to wear. With biting humor and profound vulnerability, Sugarcoated strips away societal expectations, revealing raw truths about trauma, survival, and self-empowerment.



Best known for her role on AMC's Dietland, Ponton has made waves in TV, film, and theater. Sugarcoated, which premiered at the Denver Fringe Festival, is a testament to her fearless approach to storytelling and her commitment to exploring the untold narratives of women.



THE LONGER MY MOTHER IS DEAD, THE MORE I LIKE HER

​In this deeply personal and universally relatable piece, Deborah Unger invites audiences into the lifelong battle and posthumous reconciliation with her mother. Blending humor and heartbreak, Unger’s journey explores the unspoken dynamics of mother-daughter relationships. As Mom gets to speak her peace as well–albeit from the grave–the play transforms into a moving meditation on love, understanding, and letting go.



Deborah Unger is a seasoned performer whose career spans film (Motherless Brooklyn, Birdman), television (Gotham, Orange Is the New Black), and theater. Her decades of storytelling culminate in this work—a creative endeavor 15 years in the making.

