THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL Will Make its Off-Broadway Premiere

YAYA KIDS THEATER and TING WANG have announced New York Premiere production of the musical THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL, directed and choreographed by the award-winning Greg Ganakas. Based on the story by Hans Christian Anderson, with book by Oxygen Media, lyrics and additional book by Jeff Edmond and music and musical direction by Alastair William King, THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL will play a two-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's St. Luke's Theatre (308 West 46th Street, NYC). Performances begin Thursday, February 13 and continue through Sunday, February 23. Opening Night is Saturday, February 15 (2 p.m.). Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 and available at telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200.

THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL, the iconic story by Hans Christian Anderson comes to life in this brand new musical adaptation. set to a contemporary score filled with soaring melodies. It's New Year's Eve, and the Little Match Girl is forced onto the streets to sell matches to support her family. Cold and alone, her wondrous imagination takes her away from the harsh realities and struggles of her daily life. Armed with match sticks and music, she finds the hope we all need.

"While modernizing this timeless classic, I intend to uplift the tragic story of the Little Match Girl, while staying true to the story and Victorian era costumes and scenery," says director Ganakas. "Through magical realism, she conjures up images of her family in the most cherished times of her life, offering hope in her time of need. As theater offers escapism, so does the imagination captured by this little girl, and therefore we lose ourselves in her journey."

The production stars Madi Beumee, Aisling Fiona Fagan, Elizabeth Flanagan, Max P. Fowler, Dayna Grayber, Angelina Gui, Yanni Metaxas, Tony Mowatt, and Christopher Swan.

The production is associate directed by Kelli Barclay (Himself and Nora, Minetta Lane Theatre), features scenic design by Joshua Warner (Pass Over, Brooklyn College), costume design by Gail Baldoni (Miss Saigon, Cape Playhouse), and lighting/projections by Zach Lobel (The Queen at the Crown). Riley Thomas is the stage manager and Katie LaMark is the assistant stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.





