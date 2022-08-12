THE INTERNATIONAL FRINGE ENCORE SERIES Returns To Soho Playhouse For 15th Season

SoHo Playhouse announces their 15th season of The International Fringe Encore Series, featuring some of the best productions from fringe theater festivals across the globe. The series is curated by SoHo Playhouse Artistic Director, Darren Lee Cole, Britt LaField (SoHo Playhouse), Scott Morfee (Barrow Street Theatre), Christina Olson (Barrow Street Theatre), Matthew Quinn (Theatre Asylum).

This year's selection committee has already traveled to numerous fringe festivals, including The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, Brighton Fringe, Cincinnati Fringe Festival, and Hollywood Fringe Festival, and will continue to travel to Fringe Festivals around the globe to select this year's winners for the coveted Off-Broadway runs at the end of the festival season.

The 2022 International Fringe Encore Series will include two groundbreaking productions that have been announced thus far, including Abortion Weekend by Jairis Carter & Mareshah Dupree from Hollywood Fringe Festival, and Wisdom of a Brighton Whore by Isabella McCarthy from Brighton Fringe Festival. Additional winners will be announced by October 1st.

Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists that show exceptional talent, both artistically and commercially, at Fringe Festivals across the globe. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success.

In addition, in 2022 a panel of New York theater professionals will review all the winning shows from The International Fringe Encore Series and will award the "Outstanding Production" winner based on artistic merit, production value, and overall excellence. The Series will then produce that winning production for an Off-Broadway run sometime in 2023.

Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success including Drama Desk Nominee Krapp 39 (FringeNYC 2008), Jamaica Farewell (FringeNYC 2009), Triassic Parq (FringeNYC 2012), We Live By The Sea (Edinburgh 2016) and Rap Guide To Religion (Edinburgh Fringe 2015).