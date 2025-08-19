THE HIGH SCHOOL REUNION THAT NEVER SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED to Premiere at Spark Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE HIGH SCHOOL REUNION THAT NEVER SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED will premiere at The Chain Theatre as part of this year's Emerging Artists Theatre's Fall 2025 Spark Theatre Festival in NYC (One Performance Only). This bold new musical about friendship, healing, and the high school baggage you thought you outgrew, will have its premiere on September 27th at 2pm. Packed with heart, humor, and unforgettable songs, it follows a young woman's powerful journey through grief and what it means to show up for each other- and for yourself.

Written by and starring Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb, THE HIGH SCHOOL REUNION THAT NEVER SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED is directed by award-winning actor/director, Geoffrey Cantor, with an original score by Jessica Herman. Other members of the creative team include Herman (Music Direction) and Rosie Corr (Choreography and Movement).

The cast includes: Jonas Barranca*, Yair Ben Dor*, Anthony DaSilva*, Natalie Daninhirsch