THE ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR Season 2 Feat. Sara Bareilles Now Available on Audible

Season 2 of The Energy Curfew Music Hour, hosted by Chris Thile and the Grammy Award-winning Punch Brothers, is out now only from Audible. Listen HERE and check out the official video trailer above.

Created by Thile and Claire Coffee, Season 2 of this one-of-a-kind musical variety show features exclusive, unexpected, one-night-only collaborations, with a wide range of guests from Shawn Mendes to Jacob Collier, Sara Bareilles to Billy Strings, Meshell Ndegeocello, Andrew Bird and more.

Recorded live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, The Energy Curfew Music Hour takes place in the near future when diminishing resources have ushered in a worldwide effort to ration electricity. America has instituted a weekly “energy curfew” where the power grid goes down completely and we all live electricity-free for 24 hours. The Energy Curfew Music Hour hits the airwaves an hour before the lights go out while the nation tunes in and turns off together before the Dark Day.

Season 1 featured musical guests Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, James Taylor and more. Listen to Season 1 HERE. The season was nominated for a Webby Award in the Podcast – Features, Experimental & Innovation category, and more recently, the show was a finalist for the Listener’s Choice Award at the 2025 Signal Awards.