THE BOOK OF MORON to Offer Free Tickets to Frontline Heroes and Theater Professionals During Previews

Producers of The Book of Moron, a new comedy written by and starring Robert Dubac (The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron?), have announced a special promotion to give back to frontline heroes and theater professionals who have been so impacted this last 18 months.

Any frontline hero or theater pro can visit www.robertdubac.com and sign up for free tickets for preview performances from August 12 - 21. There are 50 complimentary tickets available for each performance and it is 2 tickets/person.

The Book of Moron will play at The SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street) beginning August 12, and opening night is set for August 23.

"Our frontline heroes and theater pros have had so much to sacrifice, not only with Covid, but with this new virus of stupidity," said Robert Dubac. "So, for keeping your cool in the company of morons, you get a free night of smart satire - on us! And feel free to jot down some of your idiotic experiences when you sign up for your free tix. We'll share them at curtain call. And with an 80 minute show, you have time to hit the bars on your way home, thus helping the NYC economy. It's a win-win. The Book of Moron is NYC's cure for the new 'idiocracy' variant."

In The Book of Moron, Dubac portrays an everyman who has lost sight of the bigger picture. He's been bombarded by so much hype and spin that he can't remember who he is or what he believes. Can he think for himself? Is the truth in the details or in the pudding? He hasn't a clue. Stuck in a coma of stupidity (his IQ has dropped to Q) he racks his brain searching for answers but finds nothing but voices. Inner voices that take him on a freight train of provocative thought to find the bigger picture and wake up from the dumbing down of modern-day life. Having been brainwashed by a culture that worships image over character, delusion over truth, and selfies over self-effacement; can he snap out of it?

The Book of Moron was workshopped in Los Angeles, Denver, and New York in 2015 and has toured the country extensively since 2016.

The Book of Moron was originally directed by the late Garry Shandling. Set design is by Melissa Burkhardt Moore, sound and lighting design is by Jacob Gilbert, and the technical director is Brandon Bogle.

Of The Book of Moron, Hedy Weiss of The Chicago Sun-Times raved, "Scintillating and Intellectually Invigorating! Not since Robin Williams took magic carpet rides on his supersonic brainwaves, and George Orwell warned of the dangers of the corruption of language, has there been such whip-smart, razor-sharp entertainment and analysis." PBS cheered, "In 90 uninterrupted minutes of altogether irresistible satire he ingeniously nails the current regrettable state of the nation and the world at large."

The Book of Moron will play Thursday - Saturday at 9pm with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3pm.

Tickets for The Book of Moron are $45 for regular seating and $35 for the back two rows. $55 premium tickets are available.After a year of Covid, the Producers have chosen to deflate prices in order to make it easier for morons everywhere to inflate their joie de vivre. Even teenage morons.

Tickets can be purchased at www.robertdubac.com or by calling (212) 691-1555. Audience members can also buy tickets, old school, at the box office Tues - Sunday after 4pm.