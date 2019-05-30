THE BIGOT Enters Final Week Of Performances

THE BIGOT, a new hot topic and dark comedy by Gabi & Eva Mor that mixes social commentary, family drama and a lot of humor, has been garnering a wave of rave reviews from audiences and critics alike during its run.



THE BIGOT continues its Off-Broadway run at the Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street) through June 9. For more information visit: www.thebigotplay.com

The Bigot tells the story of Jim, an equal-opportunity racist and chauvinist, homophobe and anti-Semite. In short, he hates everyone who doesn't look or think like him. His unshakable beliefs, however, get shaken up when his life is turned upside down by a health crisis. Now he may need the very people he has spurned in his life to see something worth saving in him.

Playwrights Gabi & Eva Mor inject humor into inconvenient topics such as bias, racism and dividedness to tackle issues that are being argued about around kitchen tables across the United States.

Director Michael Susko's credits include Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, Casa Manana, Network Theatre Company, New Short Play Festival, Midtown International Theatre Festival, Equity Library Theatre, Amas Musical Theatre, Arizona Broadway, Cider Mill Playhouse, and the New Bedford Festival Theatre.



The Bigot was originally produced in 2017 by Manhattan Repertory Theatre and then toured the country in 2018. "After successful runs in Colorado Springs, Orlando and Sanford Florida, we knew we had to share this important story with audiences in New York City" says Eva Mor.

The play has already received major buzz from newspapers and magazines across the country such as the New York Daily News when it called the play "Archie Banker 2.0" and from Broadway World with the headline "The Bigot set to inspire audiences long after curtain call."

Performances of The Bigot are Mondays at 7pm, Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesdays at 2pm and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets range from $39 to $89 and can be purchased online at https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/The-Bigot/Overview







