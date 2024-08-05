THE BEAUTIFUL LAND I SEEK to be Presented at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, Latinx Playwrights Circle, and Fault Line Theatre will present the World Premiere of the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo), written by Matt Barbot and directed by José Zayas. Performances begin December 4, 2024, with an official opening on December 11, for a strictly limited run through December 29, 2024, at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater.

Tickets will be available beginning September 1, 2024, at pregonesprtt.org.



In 1950, two would-be assassins on a train from New York to Washington, DC discuss their plan to strike in the name of Puerto Rican independence. The lock to their compartment is busted, however, and each time the door swings open they find themselves interrupted by figures out of art and history, reflections of what their country means to them and has meant to the United States. As the borders of their reality begin to shift and their train chugs along, the two must finalize their plan and decide how they want their sacrifice to be remembered.



the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) will feature set design by Tristan Jeffers (Hindsight), costume design by Haydee Zelideth (Wet Brain), lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), and sound design by Chad Raines (Laughing in Jail). Movement, fight and intimacy direction is by Amaal Saifudeen. Caren Celine Morris (Hound Dog, Bite Me) will serve as Production Stage Manager.



Casting will be announced shortly.



“Partnerships are inherent to our mission,” said Rosalba Rolón, Artistic Director of Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, “and we've developed a dream team with Latinx Playwrights Circle and Fault Line Theatre for the world premiere of Matt Barbot’s daring and funny new play, the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo), under the direction of José Zayas. This is a doubly auspicious undertaking as our company of artists reboots its Plataforma co-producing initiative for Latinx theater, conceived in collaboration with the late and great Miriam Colón.”



“Fault Line Theatre is excited and humbled to co-produce this world premiere with Pregones/PRTT and Latinx Playwrights Circle, two vibrant and essential organizations,” said Aaron Rossini, Producing Artistic Director of Fault Line Theatre. “It takes a village to make a play, and we are honored to push this thrilling new work over the finish line with partners who believe in Matt and José’s work as much as we do.”



“Matt Barbot has been a part of Latinx Playwrights Circle since the very beginning in 2018 and we are immensely proud to help bring to life Matt’s play, which we have seen grow since June 2021, into this wonderful story we are presenting alongside these two incredible companies,” added Janio Marrero, Executive Director, Latinx Playwrights Circle.



the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) received a reading as part of Latinx Playwrights Circle’s Fresh Draft Series in 2021. In 2022 it was featured in Fault Line Theatre’s Irons in the Fire reading and development series. It was workshopped in 2023 as part of Fault Line Theatre’s inaugural play-development pipeline, Fault Line Theatre: (plays) In Previews, where it received four weeks’ worth of focused development, rehearsal, and two weeks of developmental performances, giving artists the chance to experiment and explore their work.



Tickets for the beautiful land i seek (la linda tierra que busco yo) will go on sale September 1, 2024.

Comments