Storycourse Announces PRIDETABLE An Interactive Immersive Culinary Theater Experience

After the critical and commercial success of the interactive culinary theater experiences How Do You Hug A Tiger? and Unleavened: A Seder, StoryCourse will pair culture with culinary in celebration of WorldPride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots (Stonewall50) this June. Chefs and Storytellers to be announced soon. Tickets are on sale for the events between June 2-29 at 391 6th Avenue and can be purchased here.

Five courses. Five personal stories from a diverse and intergenerational team of LGBTQ+ chefs. A month long pop-up theatrical dining experience which will take place just blocks from where Pride began - in the historic neighborhood of Greenwich Village.

PrideTable is proud to partner with Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) to create an ongoing Spring workshop for underserved youth in the LGBTQ community. Through this collaboration with HMI and its affiliate, the Harvey Milk High School, young people learn workforce skills, help to create dishes, and shape stories while being mentored by leading industry professionals in the worlds of arts and food. HMI's young people will then be employed by PrideTable for the month of June, bringing real-life application and employment to those learned skills. Proceeds from PrideTable will help support HMI's Arts & Culture program on an annual basis.

StoryCourse founders Adam Kantor (Grammy & Emmy winner of The Band's Visit on Broadway) and Brian Bordainick (founder of underground supper club Dinner Lab) have partnered with Tony-nominated director Michael Arden (Once On This Island and Spring Awakening), production designer Jason Sherwood (Rent Live, the Spice Girls and Sam Smith's World Tours) and lighting designer Brian Tovar (Museum of Ice Cream, 29Rooms, Hall of Magic) collectively as Livesight, writer Benj Pasek (Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land), Joshua D. Reid (A Christmas Carol), producers Eleni Gianulis (ElsieFest) and Sean Bradford (Scottsboro Boys, Lion King) and Queer Food activists Ora Wise (Queer Anga) and Liz Alpern (Queer Soup Night, The Gefilteria) for this special Pride series.





