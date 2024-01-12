Steven Makropoulos Joins THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY! Off-Broadway

Steven Makropoulos is now starring in Off-Broadway's hit The Office! A Musical Parody, playing the role of Dwight & Others.

The cast also features Annabelle Grace Woodard, Owen Harrison, Emma Vance, Jennifer Molson, Emily Boggs, Excelsa De Jesus, Dean Yurecka, Morgan Haney, Isabela Gaya, and Ned Way.

Steven Makropoulos' theater credits include: Madagascar: The Musical (1st U.S. Nat'l Tour), Tom Asunder (Luna Playhouse), Fun Home (Millbrook Playhouse), and Guys and Dolls (Axelrod PAC). TV credits include Pandora's Box and Homocide City; Charlotte (ID). He also performs improv with Armory Comedy.

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show features the same cast and iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show. Come step into Dunder Mifflin in this immersive parody and "work" with your favorite officemates. The Theater Center is also currently home to Bob and Tobly's other parodies Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody about Nothing and Friends! The Musical Parody, as well as NYC's longest running Off-Broadway production Perfect Crime.

Tickets for THE OFFICE! are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online. Rush tickets ($40) are also available ONE HOUR before showtime by calling or visiting the box office.

