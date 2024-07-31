Spotlight: SIX CHARACTERS at LCT3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When some trifling citizens storm a renowned cultural center where they’re not meant to be, all hell breaks loose. Wigs go flying. Wounds get opened. An archive explodes. Will the audience make it out alive? Abolition takes on fresh meaning in SIX CHARACTERS, Phillip Howze’s new play on power, belonging, and the institutions we build. Directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play - Lortel Award, Wet Brain).

Howze’s plays have been presented at NYTW, The Public Theater, and Clubbed Thumb. His NY playwriting debut Frontieres Sans Frontieres premiered in a sold-out, extended engagement at The Bushwick Starr and was named one of the "10 Best Theatrical Productions of the Year" by New York Magazine.



Comments