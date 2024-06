Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When some trifling citizens storm a renowned cultural center where they’re not meant to be, all hell breaks loose. Wigs go flying. Wounds get opened. An archive explodes. Will the audience make it out alive?

Abolition takes on fresh meaning in SIX CHARACTERS, Phillip Howze’s new play on power, belonging, and the institutions we build. Directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play - Lortel Award, Wet Brain).

