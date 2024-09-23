Spotlight: HOLIDAY Benefit Reading, Starring Rachel Brosnahan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You are invited to support The Acting Company's national education and touring

programs! On Sunday, October 6, don't miss a one-night-only benefit reading of Philip Barry's romantic comedy Holiday, newly adapted by Tony Award-winner Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out, Three Day of Rain), directed by Tony Award-winner Robert Falls (Death of a

Salesman, Aida).



The evening will feature an all-star cast led by Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, the upcoming Superman: Legacy) and David Corenswet (Twisters, "Hollywood" and "The Politician" on Netflix, the upcoming Superman: Legacy). Proceeds benefit The Acting Company's national education initiatives and tours, which impact tens of thousands of students and audience members every year across dozens of states.



Performance tickets range from $50-$250. To reserve your seats click below or call the box office at (212) 772-4448, Wednesdays-Fridays 12pm-6pm.



VIP Tickets are $500 and include a post-performance reception with the artists at Bellini at Harry's Table by Cipriani (235 Freedom Pl S at 60th St).

About Holiday:

The classic romantic comedy Holiday, known to many in its beloved screen adaptation starring Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, has been reimagined by playwright Richard Greenberg and Director Robert Falls. The upper east side Seton family prepares to welcome free-spirited lawyer Johnny Case to the fold, but as New Year’s Eve approaches, romances become entangled and the eternal battle between whether one "lives to work" or "works to live" threatens to break them all apart.

